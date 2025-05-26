Tom Brady, the GOAT, Was Being Treated Like a Rookie – Rob Gronkowski Reveals What Went Wrong Between Bill Belichick & TB12

Jan 12, 2008; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Matt Cassel (16) warm up pre-game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the most iconic QB-HC duo in NFL history; however, according to various sources, their relationship wasn’t always as glamorous as it may have appeared to be. Responsible for six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC Championships, and 17 AFC East titles, their breakup proved to be just as legendary as the New England Patriots’ dynasty.

In a recent appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, one of their most crucial players, Rob Gronkowski, finally shared some of his opinions on the infamous split.

According to the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, it was Belichick’s mistreatment of Brady that was to blame more so than anything else.

“Tom was probably growing older, didn’t have to be treated like a rookie, and it was still going on. Guy’s 35 years old now, already the greatest of all time, he doesn’t need to be treated like a rookie. The tension started feuding over things in like that situation between them two. That’s kind of how I saw it.”

In spite of everything that they managed to accomplish together throughout their 20 years together, it appears as if the two legends simply grew apart over time. While this is a natural thing for human relationships, the fact that the great dynasty in the history of the gridiron came to an end over a series of petty disagreements seems rather disheartening.

Nevertheless, according to Gronkowski, a breakup was inevitable. In light of both men possessing a competitive spirit like no other, the former tight end suggested that it was always in the cards.

“Neither of them were going to bend the knee. Tension just started heating up and eventually the divorce happened.”

In addition to all of the aforementioned accolades, Brady and Belichick managed to produce an astounding 219-64 record with the Patriots. In 2007, they managed to guide the franchise to a perfect 16-0 regular season record, cementing the team’s place in history by recording just the second ever perfect regular season in NFL history.

From 2001 to 2019, they also happened to produce 19 consecutive winning seasons, the second longest streak in NFL history. Had Brady stayed for another year, it’s likely that they would have tied the Dallas Cowboys at 20 for the all-time record.

The three-time AP Coach of the Year certainly had his part in the success, but Brady’s final Super Bowl victory with Tampa Bay Buccaneers suggests that he had the greatest amount of influence in creating the greatest dynasty in gridiron history. Nevertheless, neither one of them would have achieved the same level of success on their own.

The nearly impossible standard that they both set forth for each other, the very thing that allowed them to become legends of the sport, also proved to be the source of their undoing. In hindsight, the two of them were slow dancing in a burning room from the very beginning.

Nevertheless, it was a beautiful dance all the same, and one that NFL franchises will hope to replicate for the foreseeable future.