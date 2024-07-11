Only One Skill Seperates Jalen Hurts From Dak Prescott Despite Super Bowl Appearance, Says Ex NFL WR

Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys sharing one of the most heated rivalries in the NFC East and perhaps the NFL, the star QBs of both teams are always compared with each other. While the NFL world is divided between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, former NFL WR James Jones has a clear winner in Dak Prescott due to the one-dimensional skill set of the Eagles QB.

Advertisement

On FS1’s “Speak”, that former Packers WR argued that despite Hurts boasting of a Super Bowl appearance over Dak, in terms of skill set, the Eagles QB barely has an edge. James reasoned that Prescott was better than his rival in every aspect from throwing to anticipating plays.

The former Packers player believed that the only skill in which Hurts legitimately had an edge over Prescott was the “Tush Push,”

“There’s nothing that Jalen Hurts does better than Dak Prescott at the QB spot. He don’t throw better better than him, he doesn’t throw with anticipation better than him. There’s nothing besides running the read option and maybe the tush push that he does better than Dak Prescott.”

: Former #NFL WR James Jones says that Jalen Hurts does nothing better at the QB position than Dak Prescott other than running the Read Option. “There’s nothing that Jalen Hurts does better than Dak Prescott at the QB spot. He don’t throw better better than… pic.twitter.com/qxDjzvR5il — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 10, 2024

Statistically speaking, the former NFL star is correct in pointing out Hurts’ reliance on “Tush Push”. For context, the Eagles QB last season scored a whopping 15 rushing Touchdowns with this play.

When one compares Dak and Jalen over their passing statistics from last season, the latter pales in comparison as Prescott scored 36 TDs to Hurts’ 23. In terms of rushing stats, it’s the opposite with Jalen running the roost with 15 Rushing TDs to Dak’s 2.

“Tush Push” as a play style is heavily reliant on the center or the defensive player pushing the QB aptly at the goal line. There is hardly any traditional form of throwing involved. While it does help the QB bloat up the numbers, it doesn’t give a true picture of his abilities.

Interestingly, James Jones wasn’t the only former NFL star in recent days to pick Prescott over Hurts.

Cam Newton is Team Dak Prescott

In the latest episode of Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” Podcast, the former NFL QB gave his take on the trending discourse on whether the Cowboys should break the bank to extend Dak Prescott. As per Newton, it should be a no-brainer for the Cowboys.

Cam revealed in his podcast that he is a huge fan of Dak’s on-field skills and the qualities of leadership, resilience, and communication that he brings to the table.

For this reason, Dak is above every other QB in the NFL for Cam except Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. He named almost all major QBs of the league and picked Dak over them, including Jalen Hurts without even thinking. “I prefer Dak over Jalen Hurts,” Newton said while delving into Dak Prescott’s contract extension.

While Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fans can rightly bring up the Super Bowl appearance as a differentiator, statistics say that Prescott outshines Hurts in traditional QB qualities.

On the other hand, it is also worth asking why Dak, with arguably better personnel around him than Hurts, hasn’t managed to reach the Super Bowl yet.