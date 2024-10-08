Pat McAfee Breaks Silence on Whether He Has an Insurance Policy for His Field Goal Kicking Contest

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; ESPN personality Pat McAfee before the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee is a man of the people! The host of the College Gameday show sets up a weekly field goal challenge where a random fan is picked to attempt a kick, but it’s usually an unsuccessful one. The prize can reach a staggering $100,000, and McAfee typically walks away without making a dent in his wallet—but not this time.

Daniel, an engineering student from California, took on the challenge, and even though he had been a soccer player in the past, he had never come close to attempting a 33-yard kick. But on October 5th, Daniel made history as he walked away $100,000 richer.

Prior to the kick, McAfee had offered Daniel $75,000 if he made it, but after a failed first attempt, the ESPN commentator raised the stakes.

McAfee even pledged an additional $100,000 donation to the victims of Hurricane Helene if the student made the kick. With such high stakes on the line, there was no way Daniel would miss, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

After the incident that drew the eyes of the entire community of college football, several raised doubts about whether McAfee has the amount insured so it doesn’t have to come out of his own pocket. Fortunately, he took to the Pat McAfee show to squash all these rumors around his supposed “insurance policies,” saying:

“People say I have insurance policy out on that field goal kicking contest. I don’t and those are big checks.”

Though McAfee was short of a couple of six figures on his way back home, the environment and celebration in California after Daniel made the kick was unbelievable, making the donation worth it.

McAfee says why he gave Daniel a second chance

Looking back to Week 1, a student at Texas A&M made the kick to win $50,000 after he missed out on $25,000 the first time. McAfee chose to give him a second try after the student himself asked for another shot at redemption.

However, for Daniel, it was different altogether. McAfee wanted to give him a second chance out of sheer belief in his abilities.

While explaining his reasons behind the decision, McAfee said, “He was locked in. Like he missed his first kick, but I heard a thud. Whenever his foot hit the ball, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I think we could potentially do it.’ And he did, he stepped up.”

It was a joyous moment for everyone present on the field that day, including the fans who cheered on their fellow student who will always be remembered now for pulling off the kick of the season.