Pat McAfee Presents a Hilarious Skit on His Show, Says He’ll Fire His Editor as TikTok Shuts Down in the US

The legislation on the TikTok ban has started to take effect. It’s official: you can still have the app on your phone, but you can no longer use it. That means popular creators, including your favorites, will no longer be making videos for you. For football fans, that includes Pat McAfee’s page, which was managed by one of his editors. But what about that editor’s future with the show? Is he going to be fired now that he’s no longer useful? McAfee spilled the beans in one of the funniest skits you’ll see today.

“TikTok is gonna end — this Sunday — Allegedly,” McAfee kicked things off on the latest episode of his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show. The leading analyst then quipped that the social media platform is owned by “China,” all in good fun, of course. He also mentioned that a buyout of TikTok’s US operations could save the app, but it hasn’t gone through yet, much to the dismay of McAfee’s TikTok live crew.

The biggest casualty from that crew, however, was Tok — and no, his name isn’t a clever nod to the app, we think. He’s the editor behind McAfee’s TikToks, sometimes posting up to 45 a day, if McAfee wasn’t joking. But now, that streak ends on Sunday, and with it, potentially the editor’s job.

“Obviously, Tok, the man who edits our TikToks, has found a nice little career here. [He] lives a good little life. He’s done on Sunday. It’s over. [I’m] gonna have to fire him… I’m gonna miss Tok around here… The most dialed-in editor in the history of editing. The only thing you ever heard from him was his loud a** feet, pummeling a treadmill — at the end of the day, after editing 45 TikToks.”

McAfee also joked that the management wasn’t just planning to fire Tok, but to “erase” him. A co-host of the show, Ty Schmit, played along, even suggesting a “public execution” might be on the cards. But, of course, it was all part of the skit, with no seriousness behind it.

As McAfee explained, Tok is an exceptional employee—always doing his part, never complaining, even if his work goes to waste. In the end, the former Colts star said that Tok will probably just transition to Instagram Reels for now.

Fans, naturally, had a field day with the skit. Flocking to the comments, some reacted to the ‘public execution’ joke with, “Tok slept with one eye open last night,” while others urged him to think of something new to do.

A few, meanwhile, were relieved that the app is finally banned, while others were left in awe with Tok’s “Clock Outfit” that he wore to the show.

It’s worth mentioning that TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, not China (as McAfee said), although there are rumors about the two working together. The company has also had its fair share of battles with US law. They even sued the US federal government to challenge the ban. It’s been quite a ruckus, really, and concerns about data security have only intensified.