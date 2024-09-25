Pat McAfee’s Wife Samantha Thank Her Husband & Kid for “Saving Her Life in So Many Ways”

Pat McAfee received a heartfelt message from his better half on social media this Wednesday. Samantha McAfee, who goes by Mrsmcafeeshow on Instagram, posted some adorable photographs of her family on her account. Alongside, she wrote an emotional caption sharing her gratitude for her husband and their baby, whom Samantha referred to as her pillars during her toughest time.

Samantha lost her father earlier this year, which came as a shock to both her family and McAfee’s. However, with support from her loved ones, she has taken a positive message from her grief and turned to social media to express her emotions.

“If I have taken anything away from losing my father so suddenly, it would be how important family is. I feel incredibly lucky to get to experience motherhood, have a great marriage and to have had a childhood with amazing parents. It has taken some time to really get “used” to this new normal,” she wrote in the caption.

But this abrupt change has also made her reflect on her own life. According to Samantha, it now feels “more special simply because of how lucky” she is to have her daughter, Mackenzie Lynn, and her husband in her life.

She continued:

“However, in some weird way it has made me a better mother, wife and daughter. I love these humans of mine, they have saved my life in so many ways. Patrick & Mackenzie, you are the greatest reason to wake up everyday and be the best version of myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha McAfee (@mrsmcafeeshow)

It has been a few months, but when the news of this untimely loss surfaced, McAfee appeared devastated, fighting back tears while speaking about his late father-in-law.

Pat McAfee announces the untimely death of his father-in-law, gets emotional

The leading analyst shared the unfortunate news about his father-in-law’s demise on his show with an emotional monologue. Pat decided to share it with his audience after his wife had taken her time to inform her close ones.

“Yesterday was a day that is obviously a day that will be remembered forever in our family because my father-in-law passed away unexpectedly after the show ended yesterday in a hospital here in Indianapolis, Indiana.”

Pat also shared how Samantha was very close to her father, Bob, and even had a tattoo dedicated to him.

“My wife is a daddy’s girl. She actually has a bear tattooed on her because she calls her dad Papa Bear. She has her dad’s quotes all over her. Last night was obviously a very difficult night for our family,” he continued.

Pat McAfee and Samantha are a glorious example of a couple meant-to-be, sticking by each other’s side through the highs and the lows.