Patrick Mahomes Has a ‘Tell’ That Reveals His Frustration With Disrespect

Twice in the last month, Patrick Mahomes has faced questions from doubters and naysayers. First, it was the Kermit the Frog puppet video that the Raiders proudly shared. Then, a few days later, it was announced that Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is not among the top 3 players in the league, as ranked by league-wide players.

Both times, Mahomes played it down, as expected from a media-trained star like him. However, between the lines, he revealed something that Chiefs superfan Nick Wright noticed. A seasoned poker player, Wright has developed a knack for spotting people’s ‘tells.’ He believes Mahomes revealed his while addressing the league ranking.

Showcasing his reactions from the Raiders-Kermit the Frog saga and this new ranking debacle, Wright pointed out that whenever Mahomes has to say something but can’t, “he just shakes his head left and right.” And watching the video clearly shows that he did exactly that both times while answering.

Even his answers were pretty similar in both instances. When he was asked about Raiders and the puppet, he said, “It’ll be handled when it’s handled.”

Similarly, this time around, the QB responded, “It is what it is,” letting his audience know that he’s unfazed by these issues. But Wright believes “it definitively bothers him.” And this shaking of the head is the biggest giveaway.

“The last time Patrick Mahomes was truly doubted was after the 2021 season. He responded with single best season of his career. I know it bothers him, and I think it helps the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright on Mahomes saying being No. 4 on Top 100 list, “Is what it is” pic.twitter.com/QormlRCSh8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 8, 2024

Wright claimed by shaking his head, Mahomes is “preventing himself from saying what he really wants.” When answering this particular question, “he’s not being funny like he is sometimes with the media. He’s just shaking his head.”

The First Things First host might be on to something because nowhere in the rest of the video is Mahomes seen shaking his head like that.

When it comes to the top echelon of athletes, Mahomes sits there comfortably. Thus, he has a responsibility not to answer to or acknowledge every little troll or piece of slander, but he’s also human.

Mahomes’ Actions Speak Way Louder Than Words

While the media and the rest of the NFL world were busy discussing the rankings and lists, Mahomes was putting in the work. In a video recorded at the Chiefs’ training camp, the Kansas City QB can be seen slinging a perfect pass behind his back.

Now, while a behind-the-back pass is common, even elementary in basketball, it is a whole new dimension. And Mahomes is impressing many, including former QB turned analyst Chase Daniel, by showcasing such plays. Have a look:

Ok this is so stupid. Mahomes just playing with everyone else. He’s going to try it in a game and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/K0xYWTp6ny — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 7, 2024

Aside from this particular pass, Mahomes and Andy Reid’s offense have been seen experimenting with the fabric of their personalities. Or more like evolving it into something so unpredictable that the tired defenses of this league, who have already given up on beating Mahomes, will be even more stumped.

As the season kicks off, Mahomes will definitely shut up the naysayers and may even lead Kansas City to a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, a feat no franchise has ever achieved.