Joe Thuney Injury Report: While Pain Remains Manageable, What’s Keeping the Kansas City Chiefs Guard From the AFC Championship Game?

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) stands in the bench area during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The reliable Kansas City Chiefs guard, Joe Thuney, not only featured in every game this season but also positioned himself as an outstanding blocker. However, a twist of fate sees him sidelined for the crucial AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs confirmed his absence, paving the way for backup Nick Allegretti to step in on Sunday.

Thuney played a key role in the season, contributing to a top-notch offensive line. Unfortunately, he faced a setback with a pectoral injury during the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Post-game MRI reports showed a strain, leading him to sit out the team’s practice sessions for the entire week.

Despite Thuney’s accolades with First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections this year, his hopes for the fourth Super Bowl hinge on a win in the upcoming game. If the defending champs win on Sunday, the extra two weeks could aid his recovery for the finale. However, the Chiefs, facing the deadly Ravens with an offense ranking 6th (three positions above them), find themselves at a disadvantage without their All-Pro guard.

Kansas City surely desires Thuney on the field, but there is confidence in backup Nick Allegretti. He stepped up post-Thuney’s injury, making a crucial block in the final play against the Bills last Sunday. The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, expresses trust in the 6-foot-4 guard, considering him no less than a starter for his team. Before Wednesday’s practice, Reid affirmed,

“Allegretti is a guy that has started for us a number of games, and all the guys look at him like he’s a starter. So everybody’s got confidence that he can come in and do a nice job. Tough kid,” Reid said. “Not everything’s the prettiest thing that you’ve seen, but he’s going to fight you right to the end. And he’s smart, so, good combination.”

Playing his fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Nick Allegretti has started in 13 of the 74 games he played. Moreover, his seasoned presence, especially in crucial games, eases concerns after Joe Thuney’s injury. The 27-year-old veteran guard played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ 2020 Super Bowl journey, starting nine regular-season games and all three playoff games. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay secured the victory with a 31-9 score.

What Else Do the Kansas City Chiefs Lack vs the Baltimore Ravens?

Fresh from a nail-biting 27-24 win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for another game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson-led Ravens are deemed the favorite at home, and after an 11-year-long wait, Ravens Flock are eager to turn M&T Stadium into a sea of cheers for their team.

Beyond the challenge of facing passionate fans, the Chiefs enter the game to face Jackson with his key offensive weapon back from the sidelines, TE Mark Andrews. Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 11, missed six regular-season games and the Divisional Round game. However, the Ravens have now cleared him from the injured reserve, and he is all set to play in the AFC title game. Additionally, the trust in WR Odell Beckham Jr. adds another dynamic player to Jackson’s arsenal, capable of tipping the game in favor of the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, a dual-threat QB, shines in his running game this season. In the recent game against the Houston Texans, the Ravens collectively ran for 229 yards. Smiley Face alone contributed 100 yards and also scored two rushing touchdowns. Besides their shot caller, Ravens RBs Justice Hill and Gus Edwards pose potential challenges for the Chiefs as well.

Patrick Mahomes will face a formidable Ravens rush defense on Sunday. The Ravens showcased their defensive prowess last week, holding the Texans to a mere 38 rushing yards. In contrast, the Chiefs had a tough time defending against the Buffalo Bills. In the first half alone, the Buffalos gained 124 rushing yards at an average of 5.6 yards per carry.

No doubt, the upcoming game promises to be electric and intense. While the two quarterbacks may exchange praise before the game, once they face off, it’s a do-or-die scenario. Both are determined to secure their spot in Super Bowl LVIII and will give everything to achieve it.