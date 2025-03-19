Despite 9 Consecutive Titles, Colin Cowherd Feels the Chiefs Are Not Going to Win the AFC West in 2025

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite having rattled off nine consecutive wins in the 2024 regular season, a 40-22 drubbing from the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX has seemingly wiped away the mystique that was surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs. Their aspirations of a three-peat may be shattered, but the franchise still fosters the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes.

While the Texas Tech product was able to secure a ninth consecutive AFC West championship, renowned sports media personality and host of Fox Sports Radio’s flagship program, Colin Cowherd, believes that Mahomes winning ways could see a temporary pause.

Citing issues with the offensive line, in addition to the pass rushers in their division, Cowherd predicted that Kansas City’s luck will finally run out in 2025.

“I think the Chiefs are going to struggle and I don’t think they are going to win their division. I don’t think, in this draft class, there’s a starting left tackle good enough, in their division, to block Maxx Crosby or Khalil Mack… The three or four teams I like in the league all have great O-lines, all of them… They are not going 10-1 in close games next year,” Cowherd outlined.

Forced to agree with Cowherd’s assessment of the roster, former NFL scout John Middlekauff found himself to be extremely unimpressed by the Chiefs’ exterior blocking. Nevertheless, Middlekauff maintained that Kansas City’s defense should be more than good enough to offset a faltering offense.

“Their offensive line was putrid this year on the edges and they were basically a 16-1 team, they threw the last game of the season… Most importantly, their defense is going to be good. Part of the reason they were winning all of those games is because they can win 19-17. They weren’t allowing many points, and that’s not going to change.”

Advising the Chiefs to take a cautious approach towards their divisional rivals in the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, the former scout thinks that the AFC West will be much more competitive next season. In believing that their rivals are beginning to close the gap a bit, Middlekauff is subtly forecasting a wide open race towards the divisional crown.

Nick Wright rebukes Cowherd’s prediction

Arguably the most pro-Mahomes pundit in the world of sports media today, Nick Wright found himself firmly disagreeing with Cowherd’s 2025 forecast for Kansas City. Believing that the dynasty is set to live on, Wright went as far as labeling Cowherd’s disapproval as a “yearly tradition.”

“You pick a new team to win the AFC West and then midway through the year you’re like ‘Yea, I probably shouldn’t have done that.’ …I just got to say, the rest of your bracket feels a lot like we are respecting the teams that were really good last year, except for, of course, the Chiefs,” Wright explained to Cowherd.

Given the fact that Mahomes was still a sophomore in college the last time the Chiefs missed out on winning their division, perhaps it’s best to continue trusting in the 29-year-old signal caller until proven otherwise.