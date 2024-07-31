Eligible For $150 Million, Patrick Mahomes Adjusted His Contract Like Tom Brady: Pat McAfee

Every time a new QB contract comes up, fans and analysts look at Patrick Mahomes APY [Average Per Year]. It is a new reality Mahomes addressed in his Friday press conference while reacting to the extensions of Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. The Chiefs QB brushed aside the underpayment debate to admit the Chiefs are doing “a great job in managing his money.”

This selfless response by the three-time Super Bowl winner impressed many, including former punter Pat McAfee. In his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the seasoned analyst detailed why every fan base would desire a QB like Mahomes, who is seemingly adjusting his contract so he can continue to have a good team around him.

McAfee’s analysis shed light on how Mahomes’ contract adjustment looked similar to that of Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady seemingly did this, and he would adjust his contract every single year before salary cap gymnastics were a thing…they would give him the total amount of what his yearly contract was, as a signing bonus”

Thus, Tom Brady was taking all the money upfront, as opposed to over a long period of time. Interestingly, Mahomes did the same as he signed a 10-year, $450M long-term contract, which was an incredible deal back in 2020.

However, the situation has changed over the years, with QBs such as Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff earning more in annual average salary. It led to McAfee explaining why the 3x MVP is eligible for a $150 Million deal.

“He’s obviously in the middle of leading a dynasty and already being compared to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning…and he’s only 27 years old. So if he wanted to be an a**hole about this entire thing, he could hold on and say ‘give me $60 Million.'”

Instead, Mahomes, who is “very understanding” of the Chiefs’ situation, helped the Chiefs sign players such as Xavier Worthy, explained McAfee. The 37-year-old’s analysis summed up how Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes ensured their QB money didn’t let their teams give up any of their plans.

In 2023 September, Chiefs owner Clark famously remarked, “no matter what Patrick Mahomes makes over his career, one way or the other, he will be underpaid,” underscoring just how talented and valuable he is. Despite this, the Chiefs are trying to ensure their top quarterback is getting the money he deserves.

How the Chiefs are doing their best so Mahomes isn’t “underpaid”

The star QB, who led the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in five years, averages $45M on the 10-year, $450M deal. This average is lower than that of QBs such as Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, etc. However, Mahomes cash payment leading to the 2027 season is an impressive $215.6 Million, even higher than Joe Burrow’s $213.9 Million.

In other words, the four-year cash flow is greater than all the highest-paid quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love, to name a few. As a result, Mahomes can earn more money than anyone else in the NFL, and hence he would not regret much about his contract.

Additionally, Mahomes, known as a team man, has always had a priority in the Super Bowl and not the money. He will look to seize his 4th trophy as the Chiefs aim for a three-peat in the 2024-25 season.