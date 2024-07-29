Patrick Mahomes & Kadarius Toney’s ‘Quadruple Pass’ Trick Play Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are showing all the signs of reinventing the offensive wheel. Each day, new reports emerge from training camp about the club trying something entirely different. Media interactions with the top three—Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce—indicate a singularly focused franchise determined to go to any lengths to achieve that coveted three-peat.

And achieving that means using every trick in their playbook since all eyes are on Kansas City. Anything previously done is being scrutinized by teams that have grown weary of being continuously outplayed by Mahomes’ skill and Coach Reid’s strategies. Consequently, the Chiefs are getting as creative as possible, incorporating an element rarely seen in pro football: the lateral pass.

During the latest training camp, a ‘quadruple pass’ trick play involving Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney, and rookie Xavier Worthy captivated Kansas City fans on social media. The star QB passes to Toney, who then sends it back to Mahomes, who in turn throws another pass to Toney. In the end, Toney sends it down the field to an open Worthy. Here, have a look:

QUADRUPLE PASS‼️ Mahomes ➡️ Toney ➡️ Mahomes ➡️ Toney ➡️ Worthy pic.twitter.com/W29kHqU2Gh — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 29, 2024

Notably, Travis Kelce mentioned in one of his interviews that he initially thought the lateral pass would be frowned upon. However, thanks to Andy Reid’s openness, it was embraced by the legendary coach and looks set to be a feature in the Chiefs’ offense this season.

This year, they have plenty of speedsters to stretch the field and get open. However, due to last season’s struggles with creating open looks downfield, they have made sure all bases are covered.

Except for the sheer fun of the tricky play, it also brings to the forefront how the Chiefs will not let the mistakes of the past bug them this year. Their leading pure wide receiver, Rashee Rice, played only 8 games. This suggests that the players who started all 16 games did not have better production than those who played only half the season.

Kansas City Chiefs fill the gaps with creativity

Not only with this recent trick play but also throughout this year’s training camp, the Chiefs have been experimenting with various plays. Recently, Kelce was seen trying out the lateral pass and showcasing his throwing abilities. They are even incorporating trick plays with their new rugby signee, Louis Rees-Zammit, and ensuring he doesn’t forget the throwing prowess he brings from rugby.

They are also focusing on creating space for their WRs in tight spaces so the pass catchers can just take off, given the sheer amount of speed they have in that offense. It is with this infusion of creativity that the Chiefs expect to win over their opponents a third time around and get that coveted Lombardi, yet again, to Kansas City.

Travis Kelce picked up a chunk of the burden last year. But his age isn’t slowing down and he also has other duties as a Tight End. Year after year, the Chiefs cannot expect him to be the sole yard-getter. Thus, the influx of these young speedsters and involving them in trick plays will go a long way in creating an undeniably lethal offense.