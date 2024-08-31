Kadarius Toney Should Mature Now: Shannon Sharpe on Ex Kansas City Star Post Getting Cut

Shannon Sharpe is asking Kadarius Toney to understand the unique position he is in and wishes that he “matures”. During a recent episode of the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe said he believes it’s time for 25-year-old Toney to face the music.

Sharpe pointed out that the NFL is a different ball game than college and not everyone gets the opportunity to play in the league. The former Giants wideout needs to realize that it is a privilege to play football professionally.

Shannon argued that no franchise is going to pay millions to a player who throws tantrums, is disruptive, and needs constant monitoring. There are a lot of talented people out there waiting in line to take his place and he keeps getting opportunities because he was a first-rounder.

“I just hope he matures. We all don’t mature at the age of 21 but I hope he does because this is an opportunity you waited a lifetime to be in this position. He just needs to understand that he’s got to grow up.”

Toney is now a free agent. With most teams already set for the season, there won’t be many teams lining up for him. But like Shannon said he’s a first-rounder, there are still a few teams who need depth in their receiver room. Kadarius with his athleticism could prove to be a handy addition.

The Chiefs’ decision to release him isn’t shocking, given their depth. While seven wideouts seem great on paper upon a closer look, there isn’t much experience or production in those ranks. Hollywood Brown, their potential WR1, hasn’t had a 1000-yard season in a long time and is currently injured.

Worthy is a rookie and Rashee Rice just has a year under his belt. Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore haven’t been productive in a long time. Justin Watson never passed 500 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster is coming off a disastrous campaign with the Patriots. The heavy lifting will yet again fall on Mahomes and Kelce’s shoulders.

While many thought that Toney’s release might have something to do with his performances, Brett Veach had a completely different and cryptic answer when asked about the reason for the release.

Chiefs GM Reveals Real Reason Behind Kadarius Toney’s Release

Brett Veach went from calling Toney the most talented wideout in their ranks when healthy to releasing him this offseason. While his performances fell short of expectations, it is still surprising that Veech who rated him highly waived him. When asked about his decision, he offered a cryptic response.

As per the Chiefswire, the Chiefs GM stated that it was the little things that Toney needed to get right this offseason. A vague reply that is open to interpretations. But what he meant was like taking care of his body. The former Giants receiver played only 13 games but started only two. Injuries in his ankles, and an MCL issue have been disturbing him for the whole training camp.

“I mean, that was just unfortunate. Some of the things I think that we talked about were sometimes you can make some bad luck turn into good luck by just doing some little things in the offseason.”

Even after all the drama, Veach is positive about his expectations from the future that sits in front of Kadarius Toney. Hopefully, he listens to Sharpe, Veach and others around him and gets out of this sticky position soon.