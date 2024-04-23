Patrick Mahomes Once Credited Andy Reid for Doing the Best Possible ‘Kermit the Frog’ Impression

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made waves in the NFL as soon as he took over the starting role. However, generally, there was a chance one could get a little cocky with fame pouring in. Fortunately, Mahomes had a locker room that wouldn’t hesitate to bring him back down to Earth. And with memes circulating about Mahomes’ voice sounding like Kermit the Frog, a bit of good-natured ribbing was inevitable.

During an interview before Super Bowl LVII, a reporter asked Patrick Mahomes about who he felt made the best impression of his voice in the locker room. Surprisingly, Mahomes revealed that it was someone not many would have guessed: Coach Andy Reid.

“Andy Reid has the best impression of my voice. He doesn’t do it in front of a lot of people, thankfully. But Andy Reid for sure has the best impression of my voice.” Patrick said, per FOX Sports.

After hearing this hilarious revelation, who wouldn’t want to hear Andy Reid’s take on Patrick’s voice? The reporters wasted no time in asking Reid about it. However, he skillfully deflected those requests with a grin on his face.

“You gotta let the voice crack just a little bit, but you know, that’s a unique voice he has,” Andy quipped. “I know what the next question is: Am I going to do it? I’m not doing it.“

A Texas native, Mahomes’ voice carries a raspy tone and easily catches everyone’s attention. It has become a long-standing meme as well, but the two-time MVP doesn’t let people get too comfortable with it.

Patrick Mahomes Declines to Do Kermit the Frog Impression

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs’ QB faced a request to do his best Kermit the Frog impression during a press conference. And a visibly frustrated quarterback shut down the request immediately.

Furthermore, given the magnitude of the upcoming Super Bowl game, it’s understandable that he had other things on his mind. Asking him to mimic a cartoon character at that moment was met with a deserving reply.

“I’m talking right now, and that’s it,” Mahomes responded.

This, however, wasn’t the first time Mahomes had been compared to Kermit the Muppet, and he was well aware of the similarity in their raspy voices. However, Mahomes showed that there’s a time and place for such discussions.

While he previously joked about Andy Reid’s spot-on impression of his voice in a lighthearted manner, this time, he had his sights set on building a dynasty, not creating more memes for himself.