Patrick Mahomes Takes a Jab at Aaron Rodgers for Being a Conspiracy Theorist

The NFL world is full of players who keep fans guessing, and Aaron Rodgers has earned a coveted spot amongst them—even off the field. His knack for stirring up controversy with his beliefs has kept him in the conversation, despite his time off in recovery. So when Patrick Mahomes swung by the ‘IMPAULSIVE‘ podcast with Logan Paul, the reigning Super Bowl champion took a swipe at Rodgers when the topic of controversy theories came up.

During the show, Logan Paul, along with his co-host Mike Majlak and guest IShowSpeed, discussed Patrick Mahomes’ recent feats and his meeting with the world-class star Lionel Messi. The topic then turned to conspiracy theories as questions kept getting twisted. “Are you into conspiracy theories?” asked Majlak.

Mahomes, whose wit has made him a fan favorite since the start, kept the conversation light and said that he is not a fervent believer in controversial theories, although there might be a grain of truth in one or two. But when Paul teased that this was a basic PR answer, the two-time MVP couldn’t help but take a playful jab at Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m not gonna say I’m into like all the crazy ones. That’s Aaron Rodgers’ vibe,” Mahomes remarked.

And boy, did that comment hit the mark, as the room became full of laughter. But, one could arguably say that Mahomes’ take isn’t false, as the 40-year-old quarterback has been a hot topic lately for his eye-raising conspiracy theories. From questioning the truth of 9/11 to opting out of vaccinations, the four-time MVP has fueled unending debates in the media. Notably, another recent conspiracy theory emerged when Rodgers made claims about the AIDS virus.

Aaron Rodgers’ AIDS Virus Conspiracy Theory

Aaron Rodgers’ ever-entertaining conspiracy theory dramatics recently turned controversial, again thrusting him into the spotlight. This time, it’s not just about his views on vaccinations or UFOs; it’s about something far more serious—the AIDS epidemic. In a now-viral video clip, the NFL star targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent public health figure, with conspiracy theories, delving into them openly.

During a podcast interview with martial arts instructor Eddie Bravo, Rodgers made some eyebrow-raising claims. According to Rodgers, Fauci’s handling of both the AIDS crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic has been less than commendable. He alleged that Fauci advocated for the use of an antiretroviral drug called AZT to treat HIV/AIDS, despite knowing that it was “killing people” in the 1980s.

“The blueprint, the game plan, was made in the ’80s. Create a pandemic with a virus that’s going wild,” he said, adding, “Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs—new or repurposed—to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with was AZT.”

But there was little truth in his claims, as they were swiftly debunked by multiple media reports, which clarified that AZT, while not without its flaws, did indeed provide a survival benefit to HIV patients. The notion that it caused widespread harm was not only baseless but also out of Aaron Rodgers’ expertise.

But Rodgers’ habit of conspiracy theories is nothing new. He never shies away from stirring up controversy by making baseless claims, including the alleged controversy around the Sandy Hook shooting, or suggesting that the U.S. government is downing UFOs to distract from other scandals.

But amidst the chaos, there’s one thing that remains constant—Aaron Rodgers is returning to the NFL field after a year of anticipation. Despite his media buzz, the Green Gang Nation will be hoping for him to set aside controversies and lead his new team to the playoffs.