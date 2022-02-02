“Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league

Brian Flores made headlines after he filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. And a ton of NFL players came to his support.

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants for alleged racism in hiring. He presented that the teams only brought him in under the facade of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for the position.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals. In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love and has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

In class-action lawsuit, Brian Flores shines public light on his experiences as Black coach in NFL. He alleges sham head coach interviews, including with Giants last month, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K per loss to tank in 2019, and more: https://t.co/FwWUH16GAy pic.twitter.com/uFN22wszm4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2022

NFL players came to the support of Brian Flores

Black history month starting off right!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 1, 2022

Brian Flores effectively had to end his chances at coaching in the NFL to point out what we already know about discrimination in the hiring process for Head Coaches in the NFL. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 1, 2022

I’m going to be real this give me courage to speak on my personal situations dealing with the NFL…. I never liked how my name got falsely slandered.. my narrative was controlled and I had no real guidance…. I’m with Brian Flores! https://t.co/mgCHWptg5E — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 1, 2022

Brian Flores about to change the game 😬 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 1, 2022

I Respect Everything you stand for Coach, Real talk! #Prez https://t.co/zTdR0sq6PE — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 1, 2022

