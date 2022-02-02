NFL

“Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league

Brian Flores
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“This MVP race has to be the most exciting one we’ve had in many years”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James, Embiid, and Antetokounmpo simultaneously record 25+ points in 17 straight games
Next Article
"Jumper broke like a plank but wet like water, that is Shawn Marion for you!": Despite a NBA 2k glitch jumpshot, The Matrix had a better 3pt percentage than Michael Jordan
NFL Latest News
Brian Flores
“Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league

Brian Flores made headlines after he filed a lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination.…