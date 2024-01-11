“I’m Clapping With Both Feet”: Deion Sanders Responds as Stephen A. Smith Unleashes Expletive Tirade on Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock go way back to their time working together at ESPN. While they’ve had their share of a prolonged Cold War over the years, it has never escalated to a point where they were at each other’s throats. Well, until now!

Whitlock recently publicly ripped on Smith’s memoir, claiming that the latter didn’t speak truthfully in his book. This led to an hour-long response from Stephen on his YouTube, where he didn’t hold back from using explicit language and even revealing intricate details about their past. While this was going on, Deion Sanders couldn’t hold back his excitement from the sidelines.

After taking over Colorado, there hasn’t been any shortage of critics who aren’t hell-bent on finding Sanders at fault. Whitlock is certainly one of them, and he has voiced all sorts of theories on his show, even going as far as to accuse him of developing self-destructive athletes. But Sanders, who has been hailed for creating a program that not only focuses on athleticism but also his image and other prospects in life, kept his distance from Whitlock, despite being known for ‘keeping receipts’.

Nevertheless, after Smith’s explosive reply, Coach Prime couldn’t help but express his excitement in the comments, quipping, “Well let the church say AMEN!!!! I’m clapping with both feet.” It’s definitely something, coming from a man with only eight toes.

Not only Sanders but also the majority of fans sided with Smith on this one. We haven’t even reached the two-week mark of 2024, and the media frenzy has skyrocketed to monumental proportions.

Is Stephen A. Smith’s Reply the ‘Katt Williams Effect’?

It’s quite insane how Stephen A. Smith started his hour-long response on YouTube. He clarified what lengths he went to before making this video, such as calling his pastor for forgiveness, informing higher-ups at ESPN, and even having a talk with his family members about the things he was about to say in front of a camera. Smith further clarified:

“Jason Whitlock, I said that name. It’s not a name I’ve uttered. I normally don’t do that, but it’s necessary to do now,” followed by, “I’ve had enough of that fat b*stard, that piece of sh*t. And I want to make sure that before I go to break, I want anyone out there who watches me, anyone out there who knows me. Anyone out there, no matter what you think of me, I want you to remember I never talk about him. I never talk about my colleagues. I don’t do that. This is a first. But it’s necessary.“

In his hour-long sparring session, Smith went on to mention a Deadspin article, which resulted in a lengthy apology via email from Whitlock. The latter allegedly begged for forgiveness. While calling him a ‘bi*h’ and a ‘fat piece of sh*t’, Smith also accused Whitlock of betraying him by allegedly leaking details to the said Deadspin writer.

According to an article by Fox News, Smith also labeled Whitlock as someone worse than a white supremacist. Moreover, the ‘First Take’ host added that he never wants to bring Whitlock up in his conversations, and he has a stipulation in his contract to never share a newsroom.

Smith’s outburst comes mere days after Whitlock took a dig at his former colleague by insinuating that he was ‘installed’ as a sports personality, just like Katt Williams claimed in his case for comedian Kevin Hart. He was amused by the fact that Smith had one of the biggest platforms in sports media, despite not having any sort of knowledge about it.

Following Smith’s response, Jason Whitlock took to X (formerly Twitter) and labeled Smith as a ‘limited’ individual. He further added that he felt sorry for him and called him a ‘baby seal’.

Ever since Katt Williams’ appearance on ‘Club Shay Shay’, there have been quite a few ‘Exposé’. First, Aaron Rodgers became the talk of the town after accusing talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel of associating with Jeffrey Epstein, and now this. Fans are very much enjoying the chaos, as evident in the comment section. They feel that it’s going to be a crazy year, for sure.