Patrick Mahomes’ Teammate Has a Modest $840,000 Contract, Making Him One of the NFL’s Lowest-Paid QBs

Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun signed a reserve/future contract with the team on Feb. 11, 2025, to remain in Kansas City. Oladokun was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but was waived before the season started.

He signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad a week later and has remained with the team primarily as a practice squad quarterback since. As a backup, Oladokun is tied as one of the lowest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. But… how low?

Oladokun is set to make just $840,000 this season. Now, that payout is nowhere near low — not one bit — but in QB money, it is. Ironically, the Chiefs also have one of the highest-paid quarterbacks on their roster in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes holds the highest-paid quarterback title in terms of total contract value, with his deal worth up to $450,000,000.

So, is there any reasoning to Oladokun’s drastically low contract? Well, the South Dakota State alum has only appeared in one NFL career game when he was elevated to the Chiefs’ active roster against the Denver Broncos last season. For a majority of his career, he’s been on the practice squad, which explains his second-lowest annual payout.

At the very bottom is John Rhys Plumlee of the Seahawks. He signed a two-year, $1.63 million contract with the team, and his yearly payout comes out to $817,500.

Despite being one of the lowest-paid players in the NFL, Oladokun is grateful to be a part of the Chiefs’ organization. Last July, during a press conference with local Chiefs reporters, he spoke about his role and his approach to climbing the depth chart.

“I’m always going to come out here and compete, no matter who’s in the room,” Oladokun said.

“Every day I’m trying to beat Pat, Carson, and Ian; that’s my job. I’m here to earn my keep. I’m going into year three. In the last two years, I’ve been on the practice squad. There’s a lot of intensity in terms of my work, how I go about things, and making sure I put my best foot forward.”

Even though he doesn’t get paid much or have many opportunities to see the field as a member of the Chiefs, he’s still in a good position with a solid job title. Oladokun can also say he’s a Super Bowl champion, having been part of the Chiefs’ two most recent Super Bowl wins.

As a practice squad quarterback, Oladokun has the freedom to sign with any other team in the NFL at any point. He could always look to join another team if injuries open up opportunities, which might allow him to move up the depth chart. Or he could remain a backup in Kansas City for a while, gaining valuable knowledge from a veteran like Mahomes.