Kansas City Chiefs DC Reveals Secret Strategy to Counter Lamar Jackson

The AFC North leaders Baltimore Ravens were formidable in their regular season with an impressive 13-4 record. They proved their mettle time and again, being led by their quarterback Lamar Jackson and delivering shockwaves to their doubters. Jackson is also the leading favorite for this year’s MVP. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have a secret strategy in their back pocket, ahead of their AFC championship with the Ravens.

After narrowly clinching the victory against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs are working on their skills for their game at M&T Bank. Steve Spagnuolo disclosed that their preparation is being led by a quarterback who shares his playing style with Lamar Jackson. In this role, Chris Oladokun has been designated as the simulated opponent quarterback for this week’s practice.

Chris Oladukon, a first-year quarterback with the Chiefs since the 2023 season, has become an asset against the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens. Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, he signed with the Chiefs in Feb. 2023 after his unofficial time with the Chiefs’ practice squad. His ability to test a defense with his feet mirrors the dual-threat prowess of Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson is widely believed to be more athletic than Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. Jackson has been vocal about his mission of taking the Ravens to the Super Bowl and this might be his chance, being closer than ever. But the reigning Super Bowl champs stand in his way. Jackson has amassed impressive stats, throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns. Additionally, his rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns highlight his dual-threat capabilities well.

In such a scenario, the inclusion of Chris Oladukon is instrumental for the AFC West leaders who are vying for their second consecutive Super Bowl win this season. Moreover, their performance against the Bills has spoken volumes about their weaknesses, throwing the floodgates wide open against them.

Can Lamar Jackson Overcome the Chiefs Defense?

The Chiefs managed a 27-24 win against the AFC East leaders, but their appearance against the high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense poses a major challenge. Therefore, the odds are stacked against the Chiefs who enter the championship as four-point underdogs.

Adding fuel, the Divisional Round saw the Kansas City Chiefs being relentlessly attacked by Josh Allen‘s rushes. This highlighted the defensive challenges for the winners as Allen had two rushing touchdowns. He also had a noteworthy scramble at the Chiefs’ 5-yard line and a powerful blast from two yards out.

Including the playoffs in 18 games, the Kansas defense was rendered powerless against 439 yards and six rushing scores. They faced a major challenge against LA Chargers Easton Stick who has 77 yards to boast in Week 18. However, they also saw brighter days with Justin Fields and Josh Allen containing them to 47 and 32 yards each.

Lamar Jackson is considered a more elite carrier than Allen, which calls for the better preparedness of the Chiefs’ defense. Moreover, the higher stakes and Jackson’s focus downfield pose a greater challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. Therefore, the Ravens enter the game as a 3.5-point favorite with an over/under set at 44.5 points. The anticipation for a closely contested battle continues with the Chiefs vying for their second consecutive Super Bowl. On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens seek to return to championship glory since the 2012 Super Bowl win.