Patriots’ London Uniform Catches the Eyes of Fans Who Now Want the Team to Ditch the Blue Pants

Sneha Singh
Published

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) in the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots kicked off their third game in London this Sunday, something special caught everyone’s eye — the silver pants had made a return. Now, fans and analysts alike are hoping they never go back!

Albert Breer of NFL on Prime shares the same sentiment. Posting a brief clip of Drake Maye throwing the pigskin around, the senior NFL reporter suggested the team should “ditch” their blue pants altogether and replace them with this weekend’s silver ones.

Not so surprisingly, Breer’s post brought a plethora of reactions from New England fans who expressed their strong favor for the new uniform style. While some fans appreciated how the gray pants looked “cleaner” than the blue ones, others loved them for their “90s vibes.”

Another internet user pointed out how the uniforms look similar to those of the Ohio State Buckeyes, which also happens to be Breer’s alma mater!

However, some internet users weren’t a big fan of the gray-colored pants, with one even comparing the matching top and bottoms to a “onesie”

Several fans, on the other hand, held the middle ground, calling for a “rotation” between the blue and gray uniforms.

The cameo of the silver pants was hinted at by ESPN’s Mike Reiss earlier this year. The journalist wrote in his July article how the Patriots are having “internal discussions” about bringing them back for a game or two.

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have donned this color combination either. After choosing an all-blue set, the Elvis 3.0 uniforms in 2020, the franchise experimented with the gray pants and blue jersey combo in 2022 in a game against the Chicago Bears. In 2023, the gray uniform saw a longer stint, as the team wore it twice, once against the Bills and again against Miami.

However, the team has won only 1 out of 3 matchups in the past while donning the gray pants. This has many fans considering the uniform unlucky! Unfortunately, this proved the case once again after the Jaguars defeated the Patriots 32-16 at Wembley Stadium.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

