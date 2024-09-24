People are Living With Pig Hearts, so Joe Burrow’s Bengals Can Make a Comeback, But it Ain’t Likely: Shannon Sharpe

After losing to the Washington Commanders in a 38-33 loss on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals now have a 0-3 record for the season. This leads one to wonder whether the team, once an AFC powerhouse, can bounce back.

Taking to their “Nightcap” podcast, former NFL stars, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson discussed the worrisome situation regarding the Bengals’ third consecutive loss.

Ocho, who played for the Bengals from 2001-2010 was optimistic about his former team. Keeping faith in the team’s star QB to turn around the tables, he said:

“I’m telling you, if there’s anybody that can do it, Joe Burrow can do it, man. ”

To which Sharpe chimed in saying wild things can happen, even seemingly improbable outcomes like humans putting “man on the moon” and people “living with pig hearts.”

However, at the same time, he suggested how that necessarily doesn’t mean it’s likely for the Bengals.

Following this, Sharpe brought up how his former team, the Broncos, managed to win a game against Tampa Bay Buccanneers on the road, while the Bengals couldn’t win at home.

As the debate heated up, Ocho remained optimistic about the Burrow-led Bengals, and reminded Shannon that winning one game was a matter of “luck.” He argued that the Bengals would reach the season’s end with a better record than the Denver Broncos and foray into the playoffs.

For that to happen, the Bengals need to do a lot of work. The Bengals’ defense has failed to deliver, and the injuries are stacking up. But who is to blame?

“We’ve got to take accountability”: HC Zac Taylor

Talking about the third defeat of the season, Taylor, who joined the Bengals as the Head Coach in 2019, described the loss as “frustrating.”

He emphasized the need for the team to reflect and take responsibility for their weak start :

“We didn’t envision ourselves in this spot, but here we are. We’ve got to own it. We’ve got to take accountability in all areas.”

On the other hand, unfamiliar with the poor record of 0-3, Ja’Marr Chase, who sounded heartbroken, said,

“I’ve never felt this before. There’s a first time for everything.”

The Bengals will play against the Panthers and the Giants next. Given the exposed weaknesses in their defense and injuries adding up, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the team getting back on track. Even if they’ve got an elite Burrow on their side.

While Ocho may be highly optimistic about Burrow’s ability to take the Bengals out of a slump, even Burrow knows that things are unfavorable right now.

“No game is easy. We had our opportunities and didn’t cash in on them. That’s been the common denominator of the first three weeks,” Burrow said on the team’s missed chances.

As the 2024 NFL season progresses to Week 4, the Bengals must improve their defense and rediscover their offensive strategies.