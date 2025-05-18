Shannon Sharpe Wonders Whether the “Saints Are Tanking” to Select Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints just picked Tyler Shough at No. 4o overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr retired, there is a clear path for Shough to be the starting quarterback when New Orleans battles the Arizona Cardinals to kick off the 2025 campaign. If Shough wins the job, he may not have his projected top wideout at his disposal.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged linking the Saints’ 2022 first-round pick, Chris Olave, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rumors – supposedly from Adam Crowley of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh – claim the Steelers are willing to trade a Day Two pick (Round 2 or 3) to acquire him. Crowley didn’t discuss potential trade compensation on Twitter/X, but did confirm Pittsburgh’s interest in the former Ohio State Buckeye.

To be clear. I had someone who would be in the know text me “Chris Olave.” https://t.co/QQx3vafxVp — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) May 16, 2025

Multiple sources indicated New Orleans isn’t considering shipping Olave away. Shannon Sharpe would be upset if they did so. On Friday evening’s episode of Nightcap, he suggested the Saints would be igniting a full-blown rebuild by trading Olave. The mission, in his estimation? To land one of college football’s biggest potential prospects: Arch Manning.

“Are the Saints tanking to get Arch Manning? What they doing… what the Saints doing? [Arch] can [enter the 2026 NFL Draft]. He could. Not saying that he will… the Manning’s, they normally stay all four years. Both of his uncles [Peyton and Eli] did. His dad got injured and had to retire,” Shannon Sharpe explained.

Arch, a junior at Texas, is projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft by many publications. His grandpa, Archie, spent 11 years as New Orleans’ quarterback (1971-82) and is a member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame. As a result, New Orleans landing Arch a year from now would be quite the turn of events.

Meanwhile, Shannon also wanted his co-panelist Ocho to weigh in on the possibility of Chris Olave joining the Steelers.

Chad Johnson lauds potential Chris Olave-Steelers pairing

Chris Olave, a three-year veteran, in the has suffered four concussions in his professional career. Despite this, he still possesses tremendous upside, which would make him an intriguing addition to Pittsburgh’s offense. Chad Johnson believes a duo of Olave and the recently added D.K. Metcalf could be one of the league’s best.

“I like Chris Olave to the Steelers… that’d be a good one-two combo. Actually, that’d be a good one-one combo, cause Chris ain’t no god damn number two.” – Chad Johnson

The Steelers need a replacement for George Pickens, whom they sent to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. If New Orleans were willing to play ball, Pittsburgh could use that choice to nab Olave. For now, though, it seems Olave is more likely to haul in passes from Shough than Aaron Rodgers in 2025.