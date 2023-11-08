“People Don’t Make $1 Million in a Lifetime”: Cam Newton Was Once Left Baffled by Jimmy Clausen’s ‘Six Figure’ Request for No.2 Jersey
Anushree Gupta
|Published November 08, 2023
Cam Newton brought a breath of fresh air to the Carolina Panthers after getting drafted in 2011. However, their No. 1 quarterback, both historically and numerically, once preferred the second number for his jersey. In a recent interview with 2Cool2Blog, the former NFL star revealed a bizarre request from a teammate for the coveted jersey number.
The teammate in question is Jimmy Clausen, who made a demand in response to Newton’s request for No. 2. According to the 2015 MVP on 2Cool2Blog, Clausen allegedly asked him to pay a million dollars solely for a jersey number.
Cam Newton had a close history with the no. 2 as he flourished with it at Auburn College Football. Upon getting drafted by the Cardiac Cats, he expressed a desire to reclaim his former number. However, the jaw-dropping amount from Clausen seriously surprised him, and he chose to take the high road in response.
“I said, ‘Boy, kiss my a** … A million dollars, bro? People don’t make a million dollars in a lifetime, let alone I’m gonna give you a million dollars just for a f—in’ number, bro. So I thought he was playin’,” Newton narrated.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/2Cool2Blog/status/1721563410209632300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner was disgusted as Clausen tried to make a deal at a discounted price of $750K after he had rejected the initial $1 million in a heartbeat. This also led him to decide that he would bear the number one jersey proudly and do everything in his power to establish its worth.
Declining a Million-Dollar Offer to Amass a Fortune by Cam Newton
The demand for a million dollars from a fellow quarterback seemed outrageous to Newton at the time. However, his financial fortune in the later years was marked by rather lavish purchases, which stand no chance against the million-dollar jersey.
Estimated at a staggering $75 million, Cam Newton stands among the richest athletes in the NFL today. At 34 years of age, Newton boasts an excellent investment portfolio. Moreover, he purchased a $1.6 million condo in uptown Charlotte, N.C., which he later sold for a whopping $3 million.
Newton’s cigar-lounge ‘Fellaship’ has generated a substantial profit, alongside another successful clothing line, ‘Made’. Furthermore, the ex-Panthers QB also has lucrative investments in a jewelry brand named Lokai and Hats by Alberto.
Cam Newton attained affluence through responsible fiscal management and his love for luxurious products. However, he continued to don the No. 1 jersey and chose excellence over an overpriced number. Additionally, his opinion of Jimmy Clausen and his belief in the game drove his journey with the Carolina Panthers over the years.
