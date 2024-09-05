‘People Will Get Sick of Bill Belichick – He’s Popping Up Everywhere’: Mike Florio

Is Bill Belichick now on Instagram? The answer is surprisingly yes. The man who once shunned the media and claimed ignorance of social platforms is now all in—recently surprising the NFL world with his Instagram account and an introductory video. This sudden shift, however, caught the attention of Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who expressed concern on “PFT Live” about Belichick’s approach.

Florio believes that Belichick should have been more strategic about his side gigs, media roles, and growing social media presence, which seems to appear more frequently. For the sports commentator, this could quickly become annoying to the NFL world:

“He should have been more strategic, more selective. Keep it to three or four media jobs. He’s doing too much. He’s popping up too often and people are going to get sick of it.”

Florio’s argument has some merit, as Belichick will seemingly be everywhere despite not being on the sideline—from Instagram to television. He’s joined forces with the 33rd Team as a strategic advisor and secured a spot on CW’s Inside the NFL alongside Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long.

But that’s not all. Belichick will also feature on ManningCast, breaking down Monday matchups with Peyton every Friday. And if you add his frequent appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and his own program on Underdog Fantasy, fans have a media schedule that’s bursting at the seams.

Florio did acknowledge Belichick’s likely motivation to rebuild his image after a challenging final season in New England that left many teams hesitant to bring him on as head coach, though he still questioned whether this all-out media assault was the right move.

But not everyone shares Florio’s pessimism. Some believe these gigs could humanize Belichick, potentially improving his standing with team front offices. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason even suggests that if Belichick doesn’t get too comfortable in his new media roles, he will very likely be back with a team next season.

Belichick should step out and show his true self to the world: Boomer Esiason

When the topic of Belichick’s media blitz came up on Boston Sports’ “The Greg Hill Show,” Esiason had a different take. He’s happy to see Belichick embracing all these opportunities, admitting he’d do the same in that position.

As the former quarterback stated:

“All I care about is that this is the greatest coach in the history of the sport that we all love. He should be back on the sideline next year. I don’t know where, but he better be back on the sideline next year, unless he’s having too much fun not coaching.”

It’s a strange sight for NFL fans — for the first time in nearly five decades, Belichick isn’t at the helm of an NFL franchise. But at 72, he’s far from slowing down.

Many do speculate that Belichick has his sights set on a coaching comeback in 2025 with just 14 wins separating him from Don Shula’s all-time NFL wins record. Until then, he’s keeping his foot firmly in the football world, sharing insights and analysis on the game he’s dedicated his life to.