Peyton Manning Explains Why He’s Not Interested in NFL Team Ownership Amid Tom Brady’s Raiders Bid

Peyton Manning has no plans to tussle with his old nemesis Tom Brady when it comes to NFL ownership. When the Denver Broncos ownership was up for grabs, Manning’s name was tossed around by Rob Walton, who was eager to include the Broncos legend in the new ownership team.

Advertisement

Despite the buzz, Manning has decided to stay out of the Denver Broncos’ day-to-day operations. Though he’s built a solid rapport with the Walton-Penner family, he’s not interested in running the show. For now, the NFL legend is quite content as an ambassador for the Broncos, enjoying his ties to the team without the stress of ownership. “The Orange and Blue Today” podcast revealed his recent comments:

“I don’t think that’s anywhere on my radar by any means, I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee. Obviously, living here I get to go to all the Broncos games. I was out at the facility the other day… I love being around the team as an ambassador, but as far as running the team, that’s not on my rada right now.“

What does Peyton Manning think the Broncos should do at QB? | Orange and Blue Today https://t.co/IGIjm2vr41 — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 26, 2024

To top it off, Manning’s post-playing career is flourishing, particularly in the media world. His company, Omaha Productions, already has a big deal with ESPN, and he and his brother Eli will keep entertaining fans with their ManningCast during Monday Night Football.

Omaha Productions has been a hit, bringing both entertainment and profit. It even lets the Manning brothers stay connected to football and their fans.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is facing some hurdles in securing ownership stakes with the Las Vegas Raiders. And as Brady navigates these challenges, Manning seems more than satisfied, relishing his role as a Broncos ambassador and media mogul.

Tom Brady’s Raiders Ownership Bid Faces Delays

Tom Brady’s quest to secure ownership stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders has dragged on for quite some time, with no resolution in sight. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Commissioner Roger Goodell recently provided an update during the Spring Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee. Goodell mentioned that while “progress is being made,” there are still “issues” to resolve.

In his news conference from the Spring Meeting in Nashville, Commissioner Roger Goodell says “progress is being made” on Tom Brady owning a piece of the #Raiders. But issues remain. Goodell also said, of a potential 18-game season, there isn’t a current conversation, but… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2024

The seven-time Super Bowl champ and future Hall of Famer has been chasing this ownership dream for over a year now.

Brady already has a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the reigning WNBA champions, also owned by Raiders’ Mark Davis. This connection has been labeled to fuel his interest in the Raiders.

However, reports have suggested one major concern among league owners, the possibility of Brady coming out of retirement again to continue his playing career. Now, will Brady finally secure his spot among NFL owners, or will the obstacles prove too great?

One thing’s for sure: the football world is watching closely, waiting for the next twist in Brady’s post-playing career journey.