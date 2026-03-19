Kay Adams Shares Two Reasons to Justify Jaylen Waddle Trade to the Denver Broncos

The NFL’s free agency period may be for everyone, but it’s always been the skill position players who have managed to make the most noise with their moves. If you need an example, look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs’ signing of the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, the Buffalo Bills’ trade for D.J. Moore, or the seemingly never-ending circle of trade rumors involving the Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown.

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Arguably the most notable one of the entire 2026 window, however, seems to be the Denver Broncos’ trade for the now-former Miami Dolphin, Jaylen Waddle. Much has been made of the franchise’s willingness to pay a first- and third-round draft pick for the 27-year-old, but according to Kay Adams, it’s a completely justifiable move given the Broncos’ current situation.

“They pick at 30,” Adams noted in relation to the first-round draft choice that Denver sent away. “That’s a pretty easy thing to wrap your head around. Second of all, you have to evaluate the Broncos’ situation. Everyone who played at least 50% of snaps on what was the most complete team in the AFC top to bottom is back. Everyone. There aren’t holes that you need a bunch of picks to fill.”

As a result of the trade, Denver is now just the fourth team in the league to possess two wide receivers who both managed to finish inside the top 25 in terms of receiving yards last year. Pair that with the fact that they were able to retain everyone of importance from their AFC Championship run, as well as the notion that Bo Nix is still on his rookie deal, and it seems relatively safe to suggest that this was a smash-accept deal for the Broncos.

Everyone from Denver’s fan base to the front office seemed to be thrilled after the team announced its procurement of Waddle, and during one of his first official interviews as a Bronco, the former Dolphin noted that he was feeling more of the same vibe. “It’s exciting,” Waddle noted. “It’s definitely something new.”

“Yesterday morning they gave me the news. I came out here and it’s been great… It’s the NFL, so you can never know for sure or what can happen. It’s part of the business, but it’s been great. My time out here has been great. It feels like home, feels like family. Everyone’s been welcoming, so it’s been great.”

With a career average of 1,007.8 receiving yards per season, Waddle will now work in tandem with a Broncos offense that managed to produce the 10th most yards of any team in the league last season. So, unless any kind of setbacks or unforeseen circumstances occur down the line, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the Broncos making their way back towards the AFC Championship in 2026.