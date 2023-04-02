Phillip Lindsay’s Net Worth: How Much Has the Seattle Sea Dragons’ RB Earned Thus Far?

The Xtreme Football League is reaching new heights in the American sports fraternity with each passing day. Even before the current season concludes, it has started receiving interest from NFL stars. Recently, one such entity who joined this enhanced version of Pro Football is Phillip Lindsay who agreed to sign a deal with the Seattle Sea dragons on Saturday.

Lindsay happens to be a star Running Back who formerly played for the Denver Broncos. He was the only undrafted rookie in history to make it to the Pro Bowl after a phenomenal display of strength and rushing abilities. Even though he outshined his peers in his early career, the youngster struggled to make an impact after that.

Phillip Lindsay’s net worth & NFL stats

The Denver native boasts a net worth of $1.9 million at this point. One of the biggest reasons behind the average net-worth figure is his limited productivity in the last couple of years. Lindsay was selected as an undrafted rookie by the Denver Broncos in 2018.

Despite being sidelined from the draft ceremony, the youngster managed to carve his name among the leading rushers that year. He recorded back-to-back 1000 yards seasons before making his way to Houston and Miami in 2021.

Last season, he played for the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Running Back yet again failed to do well. Over the years, Lindsay recorded 611 carries for 2,759 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Although his graph declined in the later stages, the Pro Bowler had a phenomenal high school and college career. He broke his father’s school record and became the all-time leading rusher with 4,587 yards.

Can XFL help Lindsay in re-establishing his brand value?

While netizens speculated his career to go downhill, Lindsay has bounced back with his latest XFL deal. In the newly revived league, Lindsay will get more opportunities, unlike the NFL which operates in a highly competitive environment. The RB is set to join the Seattle Sea Dragons, who are currently placed second in the North division.

“Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay is signing with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, per source. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Lindsay should have ample opportunities in June Jones’ offense to showcase himself for an NFL return, and is still only 28,” insider Tom Pelissero reported in his latest tweet.

The Dragons have racked up a great record of 5-2 by the end of the seventh week. Lindsay’s inclusion promises a strengthened offensive unit for the side.