XFL One-Ups the NFL by Snatching the Record for the Longest Field Goal at Lumen Field

Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; XFL logo chains on the sidelines during the first half of a game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The XFL is now charging on all fronts. While they may not be looking to overthrow the NFL as the prime football league in America, they are certainly chipping away at the NFL. Their latest triumph over the NFL came in the form of a football record on an NFL team’s home ground. That is surely going to raise a few eyebrows in Seattle.

Seattle is the only NFL city to also have a team play in the XFL. Even though the more popular Seattle Seahawks are the first team that comes to mind when you think of the city, the Sea Dragons are not far behind. What’s more, both teams share Lumen Field as their home ground in Seattle. Unfortunately for both teams, the thing they don’t have is the record for the longest field goal in Lumen Field.

Very important XFL note: The record for longest field goal in the history of the Seahawks' stadium doesn't belong to an NFL kicker, it belongs to the XFL's John Parker Romo (@Romo_HKA), who drilled a 57-yarder for the @XFLBrahmas over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/3MqZo5Pvnw — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 13, 2023

San Antonio Brahmas shatter field record in the face of demoralizing defeat

Even though the Sea Dragons were able to hold off the Brahmas in their encounter in Lumen Field, the Brahmas may have delivered a rather hurting blow. Towards the end of the first half, Brahmas’ kicker Tony Romo put up one of the only two field goals, and the only 6 points, his team would score. While his first one in the game was a 38-yarder, the one in question was from 57 yards out.

While Romo may not have managed to help his team from losing, he certainly managed to make a rather long-lasting mark on Lumen Field. His 57-yard field goal is now the mark to beat for any team playing at Lumen Field from now on. Especially the two home teams. They seriously cannot leave a foreign team to hold a record in their stadium, right?

XFL puts up promising numbers in the first few weeks of relaunch

The XFL is all set to become the premier spring league in the country, and the stats seem to convey the same message. The revamped version of Vince McMahon’s first XFL is definitely doing better than its predecessors. What’s more, their recent game in St. Louis turned out to be a hit, after 38,000 fans showed up for the Battlehawks’ debut game in The Dome.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the XFL is its unique broadcasting methods. Their rather different approach to letting fans be a part of the football experience is definitely bearing fruit. Not to mention, it also led to some embarrassing moments, but that probably won’t happen again. With NFL fans now finally taking note of the XFL, going to reach newer heights this season?

