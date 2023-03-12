“Professional Contrarian”: Stephen A Smith Betrays Former Co-Host Skip Bayless by Referring to Him as ‘Anti Conventional Wisdom’

Feb 23, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams fans hold large cut outs of ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith (left) and Skip Bayless (right) during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Moby Arena. The Lobos defeated the Rams 91-82. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Watching Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless debate on live television is always a treat for NFL fans. All those post-game analyses and biased opinions towards certain entities spice up the entire conversation.

While Bayless is commonly known as a contrarian in the sports fraternity, his close friends had refrained from making any comments. However, recently there has been a shift in interest with Smith joining the rest of the world.

Even though Bayless and Smith disagree on countless subjects, the duo had been close for a long time. Despite leaving the network and parting ways, they admired each other’s works.

However, Smith’s recent comments will definitely instill a new wave across media platforms. In a recent interview with Mike Missanelli, the commentator acknowledged that his former co-host is a contrarian.

Stephen A Smith makes a bold statement about Skip Bayless

The executive producer of First Take recently appeared for an interactive session with Missanelli over a wide range of issues, including his personal and professional life.

The podcaster took this opportunity to ask Smith whether his former Co-host deliberately contradicts each and every matter happening in the world. Interestingly, the veteran reacted diplomatically. “He’s different, man. He’s definitely different,” Smith said on the show, per SI.

“What I will tell you is this, Skip is a genuine, authentic, professional contrarian. He firmly believes in thinking that he thinks differently than anyone else on the planet. He is diametrically opposed to flowing with conventional wisdom,” he added.

Speaking more on the nature of Bayless, he mentioned that the columnist has a knack for viewing things from a different perspective that others don’t see or verbalize. Something that makes him an exceptional personality. Above all, he means everything that he spits out.

When Smith moved on from Skip Bayless

Today, First Take is one of the most popular shows across the world, and one of the pioneers who worked behind the scenes was Skip Bayless. In several instances, Smith reiterated this fact and credited his partner for the contribution. However, when Bayless left the network, back in 2016, it instilled in Smith a sense of annexation and freedom.

“He’s gone. It’s my reign now. With Max. With Molly. And we’re not going to hesitate to bring it,” Smith said, via The Washington Post. He assured fans that Bayless will take away his pet topics; however, they won’t compromise on the content quality.

Certainly, the duo has branched in their respective careers, with Bayless co-chairing “Undisputed” alongside Hall of Famer TE Shannon Sharpe and Smith producing one of the world’s popular shows.

