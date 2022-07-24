Stephen A Smith’s $16 million net worth was in danger after being sued by parents of 12-year-old kids

Stephen A Smith is one of the most recognizable names in sports media, but the First Take host didn’t have his finest moment when he was sued by some Little League parents.

Smith is well know for hosting First Take on ESPN. He used to share the floor with Max Kellerman in a feisty debate style talk show.

Stephen A Smith didn’t always have the greatest takes in the sports world, but it was the way he delivered his content that had everyone so enthralled.

Those classic Stephen A rants can never be forgotten. He’s a huge fan of the New York Knicks, and given how poor the Knicks’ performance has been, Smith has definitely aged a few years in his analysis of his favorite team.

This is a @DonLagreca level type rant.@stephenasmith has had enough of the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/6TeHE3RAbY — First Take (@FirstTake) February 17, 2022

Stephen A Smith was sued by a Little League group of parents

The ESPN host has accumulated a lot of money over his career. Stephen A Smith has an estimated net worth of $16 million. However, that net worth almost took a hit when he was sued over Little League.

In 2015, the Jackie Robinson West baseball team was stripped of its 2014 Little League title. Why did that happen? Allegedly, they were involved in fraud and cover-up, according to Sports Illustrated.

Little League found evidence to prove that the team had violated residency rules, and they also tried to recruit players outside of their district. The team falsified boundaries to make it look like certain players in their team actually lived in the permissible regions.

Stephen A. Smith was not too pleased with the events, and he gave his take on the situation.

“First all-African-American team to win the championship, and this is how you did it? Just disgraceful,” Smith explained, as per USA Today.

“Thank God the kids really had nothing to do with this. They’re victims in all of this just as much as anybody else. A bunch of adults and parents who knew better, parents who knew better, decided to do this. Pox on all of their houses, they should all be ashamed of themselves.”

This caused him trouble as parents of the Little League team sued Stephen A Smith for making comments against them. This was part of a bigger lawsuit they filed, but ultimately, a judge dropped Stephen A Smith and ESPN from the suit, saving Smith from taking a hit to his net worth.

