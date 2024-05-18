‘Proud Coach’ Deion Sanders Promotes EA College Football 2025’s Cover That Has Travis Hunter but No Shedeur Sanders

After a prolonged wait, football fans finally got a sneak peek of what they can expect in EA’s upcoming video game, College Football 25. Unexpectedly, though, Shedeur Sanders, the star QB of the Colorado Buffaloes and one of the biggest faces in college football, was missing from the cover. Even yet, Coach Prime isn’t holding any grudges and appears to be excited for his two-way star, Travis Hunter, who did make it to the cover.

The highly anticipated game’s cover features Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Colorado wideout Travis Hunter Jr., and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. However, many fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the players shortlisted for the cover—arguing that Shedeur Sanders, touted as a top 3 draft pick in the NFL next season—also ought to have been included.

Despite the hullabaloo, the Sanders clan doesn’t seem to care, as they are happy for their boy, Travis Hunter. Head man Deion Sanders himself voiced his support for the two-way star by posting the game’s cover and sharing a link to the trailer of the gameplay on his Instagram story.

Considering there was a decade-long gap since the last edition, many believe that it would have been a wise decision from an optics point of view to have one of the most recognizable faces in Shedeur Sanders on the cover. But that doesn’t mean Travis Hunter Jr. is a bad pick. After all, he was the highest-rated prospect to ever commit to an HBCU or FCS program.

Moreover, while the NFL world is talking about Shedeur’s exclusion, the star QB seems unfazed by the omission. Instead, he expressed his excitement for his trusted target and is looking forward to playing the game.

Shedeur Sanders Lauds EA Sports for Launching the Game With “Perfect Timing”

Despite the omission, Shedeur Sanders wasn’t observed in low spirits. The moment EA Sports announced the cover on Instagram, Shedeur left a “fire emoji” on the post, expressing his excitement. He also reacted excitedly when the trailer was launched yesterday. “Perfect timing @travishunterjr #cfb25 Pre-order now,” wrote the young QB in his caption while reposting the gameplay trailer on X.

The star QB is clearly excited for his teammate. Regardless of the positivity, however, one cannot deny that the strange choice of player selection in the cover has left fans with a few questions.

Did Shedeur Sanders’ recent social media outburst cause him a spot? Or do EA Sports have multiple covers in mind? Safe to say, the trailer launch and game cover have already garnered a lot of questions and excitement. It will be interesting to see the buildup to the launch of this decade-long awaited game!