“Proud” NCAA Critic Pat McAfee Finds Hope in President Charlie Baker’s Vision

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pat McAfee on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest success for a man is to turn critics into his fans. Today, NCAA President Charlie Baker achieved that feat as Pat McAfee, one of NCAA’s most vocal critics, took to social media to express his appreciation for Baker’s work in a lengthy post.

Advertisement

Ever since Baker took over as the NCAA President, there have been a host of landmark decisions that have managed to satisfy its long-serving critics like McAfee. One of the key decisions in Charlie’s reign so far has been the NIL policy, which has allowed athletes to profit off their name and hard work massively, a privilege they didn’t have earlier.

Another landmark decision has been recognizing the work put in by players as employment and granting them the right to unionize. These are just a few of the positive changes implemented by Baker that have impressed many. However, there has also been criticism regarding some of the regulations in place, with the likes of McAfee leading the charge.

So, when Baker announced that the NCAA is open to the idea of change and addressing its shortcomings, the analyst couldn’t be happier. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his excitement about hearing Baker’s thoughts at the College Football Conference:

“We are now in a brand new time.. Money is finally being spread to players.. but we are also staring down a time where there NEEDS to be regulations on all of this brand new stuff.. for the good of the school AND the athletes.”

“From what I just heard.. Charlie Baker is the dude to lead us to a smarter and better time for College Football/sports,” McAfee continued.

I just heard NCAA President, Charlie Baker, speak at this College football conference.. He just might be the best speaker I’ve heard.. ever. The NCAA has fucked up so many things in the past.. he acknowledged that.. The NCAA has a shit ton to figure out.. he acknowledged that… pic.twitter.com/qN9nAbpd8w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 7, 2024

A compliment of the highest order from McAfee should mean a lot to Baker’s morale, as the broadcaster is a key opinion leader in the sports world.

Moreover, a happy Pat McAfee bodes well for Baker from a media control perspective as well, thanks to the Pat McAfee Show’s major announcement recently.

The Pat McAfee Show is set to travel alongside College GameDay this season

Last month saw the former Colts punter confirm a long-awaited plea from fans — a return to the College Gameday desk on ESPN. Back in 2019, Pat joined the show as a guest before becoming a full-time TV personality.

For college football viewers, his early days at the Gameday desk were iconic, with memorable moments like taking his shirt off and celebrating to jumping into a river.

With college football at the peak of its popularity, this broadcasting change is a massive testament to the NCAA’s effort to expand its reach and improve the ecosystem overall. While this is exciting for the College Gameday Desk fans, The Pat McAfee Show fans now have to note that the crew of the show will also be traveling to the Gameday Desk destinations.

For example, College GameDay will debut this season in Ireland for the College Football Classic between Florida and Georgia Tech in Week 0. As a result, the show will be live from Dublin on Aug 24.