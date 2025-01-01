Quinn Ewers NFL Draft Projection 2025: Top Landing Spots for the Longhorns QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws the ball during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30, 2024 ahead of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. The Longhorns will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day. Image Credit: © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is currently at a very important juncture in his promising football career. On one hand, the 21-year-old can declare himself for the 2025 NFL draft. On the other, he can enter the transfer portal and remain in college football.

According to recent reports, the Longhorns senior QB has been offered sums north of $6 million by CFB teams to enter the portal. It only makes sense to consider this offer, as he could strengthen his draft stock for one more year. He cannot do so with his current team, though, as the Longhorns have announced they will start Arch Manning next season.

Still, with the qualities that he has displayed like downfield accuracy, athleticism, and mature decision-making at a young age, Ewers foregoing his third college year for the NFL wouldn’t be a bad decision either. And he definitely will have a host of suitors lined up.

In this scenario, here is a list of three teams where Ewers’ addition would benefit both parties.

3] LA Rams

It’s no secret that Matthew Stafford is at the tail end of his career. At the age of 37, as good as Stafford has been for the Rams, he hasn’t shown enough athleticism to promise longevity like Tom Brady. Time is ticking for Stafford, and it’s the ideal time for a change.

Signing Quinn Ewers this year in the draft would give Sean McVay and Stafford a year or two to train the promising talent under their direct supervision. For Ewers, a setup like this would mean he’s eased into the NFL world, rather than being thrown into the fire.

Considering he will be entering a year early, learning the ropes from the sidelines before assuming bigger responsibilities makes a lot of sense for the Longhorns QB. It worked for Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, and surely, it would work for Ewers as well.

2] New York Jets

Amid reports that Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are heading for a breakup this year, a Quinn Ewers-sized spot will be vacant in the Big Apple. While it’s hard to sell the Jets as a lucrative option these days, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that Quinn Ewers’ inherent qualities fit well within the Jets’ scheme.

With the likes of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson forming a stellar WR cohort, Ewers’ knack for making accurate vertical plays in deep pockets sounds delightful on paper. If the Jets are smart enough to pair Ewers with a free agent like Russell Wilson or a Sam Darnold, Quinn would get the space to breathe and learn without pressure.

1] Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith is currently ranked fifth for the most passing yards thrown this season (4,097). The problem with the QB, however, lies in his output. Geno has only 17 TDs to show for this high volume of yards and, to make matters worse, he has thrown 15 interceptions as well.

These stats show that Smith and OC Ryan Grubb clearly have a mismatch, and this is where Quinn Ewers can slot in as an alternative. Ewers, in his CFB stint so far, has shown promise in his ability to maintain passing efficiency. Moreover, coach Grubb, with his previous work with Michael Panix Jr., has shown his ability to coach rookies by ironing out their deficiencies well.

From the options listed above, the Seahawks promise the biggest learning curve for Quinn. They can continue with Geno as a transition QB before Ewers eventually warms up to the QB1 tag.

All that said, Ewers will become a hot commodity this year if he declares for the draft. While it’s hard to say if the Texas star will be a top 5 pick, there is enough promise and hype around the QB to see him go round 1.