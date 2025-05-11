“Worked for Brock Purdy”: Amid $3.67M Reported Loss, Fans Appreciate Quinn Ewers for Choosing the NFL Over NIL

Miami Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers unexpectedly slipped to the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, ultimately being selected as the 231st pick. The Dolphins drafted him and offered a 4-year, $4.33 million rookie deal.

While this deal may seem reasonable for a seventh-round pick, it’s important to remember that Ewers had earlier turned down an $8 million NIL offer to transfer from the Texas Longhorns to another school in January 2025. At that time, it was reported that Ewers was determined to make it to the NFL, leading to his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

When comparing the two deals, it’s clear that Ewers potentially lost $3.67 million in the process. But should he be concerned? Fans say no. They point to numerous quarterbacks who, despite being drafted lower, went on to find success in the NFL. One prime example is Brock Purdy, once dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the last pick in the draft, who has since taken the NFL by storm.

Another case in point: Brock Purdy’s four-year, rookie-scale deal worth just under $3.74 million, did not prevent him from playing in the 2024 Super Bowl as the 49ers starting QB. This deal is even lower than what Ewers bagged from the Dolphins.

In line with these thoughts, several fans argue that, “sometimes it’s not about the money,” but about finding the right role—a principle that worked for quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson. Despite his immense talent, Lamar was drafted as a lowly 32nd overall in 2018. But, five years later, he inked a five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, placing him among the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Additionally, veteran quarterbacks, like Cam Newton, a former Heisman winner, have already pointed out that while NIL offers may bring short-term financial gains, the NFL provides long-term stability.

“NFL money’s a little different,” Cam said in his 4th and 1 Podcast in April. “They ain’t about to sit up there and say they’re going to hold your money up. They ain’t going to do none of that. It’s going to be there every Tuesday, bro, like clockwork.”

Aside from the consistent paycheck, the Dolphins’ roster looks promising for a talent like Ewers. He has the opportunity to learn under young quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson. Meanwhile, head coach Mike McDaniel, known for his innovative approach, may give him the chance to see the field in certain games during his rookie season.

If Ewers can succeed with the Dolphins, he could be in line for a much bigger deal in the 2029-30 cycle when he’s eligible for an extension. Just look at Joe Burrow, who went from a $39 million rookie deal to a $275 million extension. To follow in Burrow’s footsteps, Ewers’ priority should be making the most of his rookie season and not worrying about the money.