Raiders Fans Unhappy With An Unreal Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes Stat

In the Patrick Mahomes – Andy Reid era, being a Raiders supporter is not the best of places to be in life. Despite sharing a spicy rivalry off the field, the Raiders have only won 2 out of the last 12 matches against the Chiefs. To make matters worse, the latest stats show that the QB-HC combination of Mahomes-Reid has the most wins at the Raiders’ home stadium, even more than the Raiders’ QB-HC combinations of the last four years. Safe to say, the Raiders faithful are livid about this.

Before last year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers, 4 wins was the most by a coach-QB combo in Allegiant Stadium’s history. The combo of Reid-Mahomes, Pierce-O’Connell, McDaniels-Carr, and Gruden-Carr were all tied at 4. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the Chiefs with a Super Bowl win had the chance to make it 5 and they did as expected.

Granted the Allegiant Stadium has a short history of only four years. But still having to see your fiercest rivals’ coach-QB combo having the most wins at your own home stadium is the stuff of nightmares. Raiders fans were naturally upset with this stat and had a brutal assortment of words for their team.

But the Chiefs’ fanbase’ happiness knew no bounds reading this stat and thus took to social media to troll their rivals. It was not a surprise to them, since they believe it’s their home turf, just on the western side.

When the rivalry is so one-sided, a team in the Raiders’ position should not give the Chiefs an iota of incentives to look forward to the derby. Unfortunately for the Las Vegas-based team, their rookie safety has given all the incentive in the world for Mahomes to obliterate his team this season.

Trey Taylor’s Unnecessary Participation In Trolling Patrick Mahomes Raises The Stakes For Raiders

Last week, footage from Raiders’ training camp went viral where rookie safety was seen holding a “Kermit – the frog” doll wearing a wig eerily similar to Mahomes’ hair. The doll was clearly a play on the running gag about Mahomes’ voice being similar to the fictional character.

Chiefs fans were naturally upset with the act of mockery and were extra livid at the rookie for endorsing it. Even Mahomes’ trainer saw this as a war cry and sent warning shots by tweeting “We will remember,” in a reply to the viral footage.

All said, an angry Patrick Mahomes is the last thing that the Raiders need. While the Chiefs never needed a reason to defeat their rivals, this act might have made it a must-win match of the season for Andy Reid’s men.

On the other hand, the Raiders after last season’s Christmas win would look to thwart Mahomes’ winning run at Allegiant Stadium to restore some grace. Safe to say, we have one of the most anticipated games already in our hands.