Fans Call Patrick Mahomes and Spencer Rattler “Twins” After the Two NFL QBs Pose Together During Their Golf Outing

Patrick Mahomes had a down year in 2024 by his lofty standards. For the first time in his career, he didn’t make the Pro Bowl or throw for 4,000 yards. His Chiefs also failed to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season, losing in embarrassing fashion 40-22 against the Eagles.

Across the aisle, rookie Spencer Rattler also had a pretty down year by his standards. The 2024 fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints started six games for an injured Derek Carr, losing all six (by an average of 20.3 points) while throwing for under 200 yards a game and throwing more picks (5) than TDs (4). The two QBs could not be more different, but somehow they ended up on the same golf course this week.

Mahomes held his annual “15 and the Mahomies Foundation Vegas Golf Classic”, which was held at Shadow Creek Golf Club in North Las Vegas, Nevada, over the past week. The golf tournament took place over three days, with the final round coming on Friday. Mahomes and Rattler both participated and found the time to snap a quick picture together on the links.

Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The foundation focuses on issues of health, well-being, and communities in need of resources.

The picture of Rattler and Mahomes drew some attention for a couple of reasons. The first is that the pair of mixed-race quarterbacks look eerily similar, which fans noted in the comments of the Saints’ Instagram post. A couple posted GIFs, including the popular one featuring two Spider-Mans pointing at each other, and another with the twins from The Shining.

“Mahomes & Mahomes Jr,” said one. “If they say they are brothers, no one would object,” said another. The theme of the comment section was clearly that these two look alike. The most common jokes were that Rattler was basically Mahomes lite. “Looks like we have the Great Value Mahomes,” quipped one.

Others were simply hoping that Rattler was able to learn a thing or two and soak up some knowledge from the best QB in the game today: “Teach him how to ball,” said one commenter.

If Spencer Rattler was smart, he would have been talking Patrick Mahomes’ ear off as much as he possibly could during the three-day event. Rattler clearly needs some pointers after that first-year debacle. And with Carr now retired and rookie Tyler Shough an uncertain entity, he might be pressed into action for New Orleans again in 2025.

The other thing we noticed about the photograph is what the pair were wearing: matchup golf shirts with Mahomes branding on them. We think this is about Rattler getting advice. But could it also be Mahomes buttering up a future backup for himself in K.C.?