Raiders Head Coach 2025: Mike Florio Explains Why Tom Brady ‘Owes’ Pete Carroll A Super Bowl Ring

Pete Caroll is hoping to build a “very tough football team” in Las Vegas. The Raiders turned to Carroll after missing out on Ben Johnson and Mike Florio believes Tom Brady and Co. hired him because he owes the former Seahawks coach one of his Super Bowl rings.

“Tom Brady, heard of him, the minority owner of the Raiders- the guy who has been in charge of this search maybe thinks he owes Pete Carroll one of those six Super Bowl rings he won in New England.”

Florio seems to be referring to Super Bowl XLIX when Carroll’s decision to pass the ball in the final minutes of the game cost the Seattle Seahawks their crown. The victory could have easily been theirs if not for the baffling call.

The Seahawks were on first and goal and needed just a TD to win the game. They had Marshawn Lynch in the backfield who had been unstoppable throughout the season.

But rather than giving him the ball and running it in, he chose to make Russ pass. Unfortunately, Malcolm Butler was there to intercept it on the goal line. The Patriots who appeared to be losing another Super Bowl came out victorious thanks to that decision. This is why Florio thinks Brady might feel like he owes Carroll a ring.

Hopefully, the new front office in Las Vegas can do just that and take this team to their first Super Bowl win since 1984.

Carroll’s arrival instantly adds a new dynamic to the AFC West, now one of the league’s most experienced divisions, featuring 73-year-old Carroll alongside Andy Reid (66), Jim Harbaugh (61), and Sean Payton (61). Will he succeed in one of the toughest divisions of the NFL?

Mike Florio believes Pete Carroll could be successful in Las Vegas

The Raiders opted for experience and wisdom by bringing in Pete Carroll. However, the job in Las Vegas won’t be an easy one for the veteran coach. The team faces several challenges, starting with the quarterback position. Carroll will have to make numerous personnel decisions to rebuild the roster, a daunting task in a year when the quarterback draft class isn’t particularly strong.

But Mike Florio believes the former USC coach could succeed as he brings to the table what the Raiders desperately need- a relentless drive and spark.

“Pete Carroll brings to the Raiders something they desperately need- that jolt, that kick in the ass. Results might not reveal themselves immediately. But Pete Carroll I think can make the difference necessary as they try to reshape the organization. You might not win half your games but you are not gonna get blown out and get embarrassed.”

As the NFL keeps on gravitating towards younger coaches, it seems like the Raiders are turning back the clock when it comes to the hiring process. But there will always be a place in the league for someone like Carroll who will bring his trademark energy, discipline, and toughness to a franchise looking to rebound and compete in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.