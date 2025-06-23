“The Most Absurd Thing I Have Heard”: Rich Eisen Believes People Must Be Out of Their Minds if They Think Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs’ Dynasty Is Over

Serious doubts have begun to creep in about whether the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty is over, especially after the Philadelphia Eagles brutally thrashed them in Super Bowl LIX. It wasn’t just a loss for Patrick Mahomes and company; it was a walloping. A 40-22 defeat on national TV with the world watching — most people tuned out by halftime. However, famed NFL analyst Rich Eisen isn’t ready to write off the Kingdom just yet.

How did the debate even start? After the conclusion of the 2024 season, many believed the Chiefs benefited from several controversial calls. On top of that, the team won 12 one-score games, which only highlighted their glaring weaknesses. Injuries and inefficiency in the trenches further exposed those flaws.

That’s why, on The Rich Eisen Show, the very first question from Chris Brockman during Overreaction Monday was whether the Chiefs’ dynasty was officially over.

“We all remember what happened in the Super Bowl less than six months ago, Rich Eisen. Last year’s Super Bowl blowout loss marked the end of the Chiefs’ dynasty,” Chris Brockman told his co-panelist.

Keep in mind, Brockman doesn’t actually believe this. He may, but the point of the segment “Overreaction Monday” is for him to purposefully overreact to storylines to see if Eisen agrees with him. In this case, the host vehemently disagreed.

“That’s absurd. That is one of the most absurd things I’ve heard in a long time, and you know exactly how I was going to react. That’s why you actually set me up; it’s called a spinning curve. I would absolutely say you’re out of your mind,” Eisen responded.

Eisen has been defending the Chiefs since the beginning of last season. It seems like every NFL fan is tired of watching Mahomes and the Kingdom succeed. Everyone, that is, except Eisen. He believes their run of success is taken for granted and that the team needs more defenders.

To back up his point, Eisen referenced key players like Rashee Rice returning to the fold, which he believes will put the team back in contention.

“100% the Kansas City Chiefs are coming back this year, even better than last year, even better than last year’s Super Bowl. Because Rashee Rice blew his knee out right in the middle of October… He’s going to be coming back, he’s ready for training camp,” Eisen said.

In a Week 4 win over the LA Chargers, Rice accidentally collided with Mahomes during an interception return and severely hyperextended his knee. He was carted off the field and had to go under the knife to repair his LCL and PLC in his right knee. But now, Rice is back and ready to build off his exciting start to the campaign last year.

Although Rice isn’t the only player, Eisen is high on going into the season for KC. “Travis Kelce is coming in with a chip on his shoulder,” he added.

Following the Super Bowl loss, Kelce admitted he felt he let the team down. It was later revealed that he had been playing with a partially torn labrum. But now, fueled by both the underperformance and surgery, Travis is ready to make a big impact in 2025.

Eisen also acknowledged that the Chiefs had a lot of luck on their side last year. However, he doesn’t believe that’s going to change.

“Yeah, they’re going to get breaks like that. They’re going to get calls that everybody thinks that Roger Goodell, including my son, who’s sitting here in the front row. I had no idea I was raising a conspiracy theorist in my own house,” Eisen said.

It was perhaps the biggest talking point about the Chiefs last season. In every big-time clutch situation, it always seemed like the whistle from the referees was on their side. One of the craziest moments happened in the AFC Championship when Josh Allen appeared to be over the line on a 4th & inches QB sneak. But the refs ruled him short, and the Chiefs won the game because of it.

Yet, as the saying goes, you have to be good to be lucky, and lucky to be good. That’s why Eisen ultimately believes that the Chiefs aren’t guaranteed Super Bowl winners. But to say that the dynasty is over is a bit ludicrous to him.

“Listen, will they make the Super Bowl this year? I don’t know. Will they win the AFC West again this year? I think that’s more likely than not. Will they actually have double-digit wins this year? That’s more likely than not.”

“But to say that their window is closed on their Super Bowl run. The dynasty is not in any way, shape, or form over. It could be threatened, it could be in danger. But to say that the window is closed, that’s an overreaction.”

It’s most definitely an overreaction. Mahomes and the Chiefs should never be trifled with. They were down several key players last season while Kelce was playing injured, yet they still won 14 games and went to the Super Bowl. Andy Reid and Mahomes have consistently proven that they can make lemonade out of expired lemons. So, we should cut them some slack.

But at the end of the day, it’s Overreaction Monday, and it wouldn’t have been a fun segment without some obvious layups for Eisen to lose his mind over.