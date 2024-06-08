mobile app bar

Randy Gregory Sues NFL & Broncos for ‘Discrimination,’ Lawsuit Claims THC Was Used to Handle PTSD and Social Anxiety

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Randy Gregory (5) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has recently changed its rules regarding the usage of THC, a cannabis-based compound used to treat nausea. While a player can’t be suspended for the usage of the compound any longer, they are still fined if detected. Veteran linebacker Randy Gregory is one such player, who’s faced fines for its use. And now, he’s suing the league and his former team for discrimination.

Gregory has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Denver Broncos for fining him $532,500 for the alleged use of THC. According to the complaint filed in Arapahoe County District Court, the athlete says he used to treat his social anxiety disorder and PTSD.

Moreover, Gregory reportedly made several attempts to obtain an accommodation from both the team and the league for the use of the drug Dronabinol, which contains THC, but all of his requests were denied. As a result, fines have been imposed on him starting from March 6, 2023, and continuing through to the filing of the complaint on June 5, 2024. The lawsuit argues that denial is discriminatory under Colorado law.

The complaint says,

“Mr. Gregory requested an accommodation from the NFL and Broncos to consume Dronabinol to treat his disabilities…The NFL and the Broncos denied his request noting that THC is a federally controlled substance.”

These fines have accumulated over this period and ballooned into upwards of half a million according to the suit.  Not only that, but the suit claims that the league profited from him.

How Did the League Profit Off of Randy Gregory?

The argument that the suit makes is that the DE was required to work, in all its capacity, while also not receiving full pay for the work he was performing. The suit says,

“Regardless of a positive test, Mr. Gregory is expected to play in every game, attend practice, attend media sessions, and fulfill his job responsibilities. In other words, he cannot be suspended for a positive test alone. Significantly, the NFL and the Broncos profited from Mr. Gregory’s continued employment.”

While the league is responsible for issuing the fines, Gregory argues that the Broncos, as his employer, had an obligation to accommodate his disabilities.

Gregory’s career has been jeopardized by banned substance use, causing him to miss a significant portion of the 2016 season, as well as the entirety of both the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to numerous failed drug tests.

