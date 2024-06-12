Tampa Bay Minicamp Update: Sterling Shepard Comes Back From Nothing & How Randy Gregory Could Lose $100K

The off-season is going well for the Buccaneers as they build on the success of last season. They have secured key players for a few more years and added talents like Sterling Shepard and Randy Gregory to the roster. However, recent reports suggest that while Shepard is embracing the opportunity at Tampa Bay, reuniting with his college teammate Baker Mayfield, Gregory has already become a no-show at the mandatory minicamp.

For starters, former Giants WR and league veteran, Shepard is bracing for the opportunity to play in the NFL for another season. He had given up hope this off-season and was looking forward to life beyond the NFL with his family.

However, Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson of the Pat and Aaron show, recently revealed that a text from his former QB and OU teammate changed his decision to continue playing in the NFL.

“I was at home on the couch, doing what I was doing for the past month and a half. Took the kids to school and everything. Actually did a heavy lift that morning and saw Baker texted me,” Shepard said. “Then I hit up later that day and he was asking me how I was feeling and I was like, really good. My body feels good and he was like see if your agent gives you a call.” “Sure enough, my agent called and asked if I could fly for a workout. I hadn’t been running any routes but I got out there and strapped my cleats and it all turned on for me. I’m just blessed to be here,” Shepard continued.

However, while Shepard is out there, trying to prove he still has something left in the tank, Gregory has taken a different approach. He is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against the NFL and signed a one-year contract with the Bucs after being released by the 49ers.

Gregory Could Lose at Least $100K in Fines

Randy Gregory, who played a peripheral role for the 49ers last year, signed with the Bucs after being released. He inked a year-long contract worth $3 million. However, he could lose a big chunk of that payout after missing the first day of the mandatory minicamp.

Considering that missing these practices carries a hefty fine, if Gregory misses all three days, he would have to shell out a minimum of $100k in fines. The Bucs haven’t issued a reason for his absence, however, the mental health or anxiety issues that he suffered in the past could be the cause.

Notably, his unexcused absence is the first thing that has gone awry for Tampa Bay. Given his low-value contract, the Buccaneers could arguably be more than willing to cut him before the start of the season.

Both Gregory and Shepard would play a small role if they made the 53-man roster. Considering that Sterling is putting in the effort and has chemistry with Mayfield, Tampa Bay might be more than inclined to keep the veteran. The same, however, cannot be said about Randy.