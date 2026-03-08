Rich Eisen Urges New York Jets to Sign Kyler Murray By Trading Away NFL Draft Picks to Cardinals

With Kyler Murray expected to part ways with the Arizona Cardinals when the new league year begins, speculation about his next destination has already started across the NFL. One potential landing spot, according to longtime broadcaster Rich Eisen, could be the New York Jets.

During a recent discussion about quarterback options around the league, Eisen floated the idea that the Jets should strongly consider making an aggressive move to bring Murray to New York.

“100 percent, if the Jets could somehow, some way convince Kyler Murray to go there,” Eisen said while discussing the possibility.

The idea isn’t as far-fetched as it might initially sound. New York currently holds significant draft capital in upcoming drafts, including multiple first-round picks next year. Eisen pointed out that those assets could give the franchise flexibility if it wanted to make a major swing at quarterback.

“The New York Jets have two first-round picks in next year’s draft as well,” Eisen explained. “Three, I believe actually. They’ve got one of their own, they’ve got one from the Sauce Gardner trade, and the one from the Quinnen Williams trade.”

Those picks, in Eisen’s view, could become valuable trade chips if the Jets decide to chase a proven quarterback rather than waiting on a rookie prospect.

“What they’ve got is three pieces on the draft craps table to try and hit the point at quarterback,” Eisen said.

While the Jets hold the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming draft, Eisen suggested the team may not use that pick on a quarterback this year. That could make a veteran option like Murray even more appealing as a short-term solution.

“I don’t think they’re taking Ty Simpson in this draft at either of their draft positions,” Eisen added, referring to the quarterback prospects available.

Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent seven seasons with Arizona after winning the Heisman Trophy at the University of Oklahoma. Although injuries and inconsistent team results limited the Cardinals’ success during his tenure, Murray has still flashed the dynamic playmaking ability that once made him one of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks.

In a message posted to social media after reports of his impending departure surfaced, Murray thanked Arizona fans while expressing confidence that his best football is still ahead of him.

“I truly believe my best ball is in front of me,” Murray wrote.

Because Murray’s contract still includes guaranteed money from Arizona, some analysts believe he could follow a path similar to Russell Wilson in 2024, signing a relatively cheap deal with a new team while his former franchise remains responsible for much of his salary.

If that scenario plays out, several quarterback-needy teams could enter the mix. The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all been mentioned as potential fits.

Still, Eisen believes the Jets may have the most intriguing combination of roster need and trade capital if they choose to pursue Murray aggressively.