Is Kyler Murray Signing With the Jets?

The NFL quarterback carousel is all set to get rolling, and one of the biggest storylines of this offseason will be Kyler Murray. The Arizona Cardinals QB and former No. 1 overall pick is expected to be cut by the team in the coming days. After that, he will be free to sign with any team of his choosing.

There’s a growing belief that Murray is going to sign with the New York Jets. “That is one that I keep hearing a decent amount… Kyler Murray to the Jets,” Matthew Berry of NBC said.

The Jets are coming off a disastrous 3-14 campaign in the first season with Aaron Glenn in charge. They started three different QBs, including Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook.

There are reports suggesting the Jets could sign multiple vets as they look to completely revamp their QB room. Guys like Tanner McKee, Tyson Bagent, Spencer Rattler, and Jarrett Stidham. But they surely don’t want any of those guys starting in Week 1. It’s Murray who would be the QB with the most potential the team has seen in a while.

Murray has had an interesting career up to this point. He came out of the gates hot, winning Rookie of the Year and making two Pro Bowls. But then he tore his ACL in 2022, and he’s never been the same since.

Murray admitted that his knee will probably never be the same in an interview in 2025. In 2023, he attempted just 44 rushes. That number jumped back up to 78 after playing a full season in 2024. Yet, in 2025, he regressed to just 29 attempts in another injury-riddled campaign. So his dual-threat abilities are in question, but teams like the Jets could still take a chance on him for basic competence or his high-upside athleticism.

Other teams that have been reportedly linked to Murray are the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both need a new QB going into 2026. The Vikings have their hands tied with JJ McCarthy, and the Steelers could be sending Aaron Rodgers into retirement.

All in all, it goes to show that Murray is the clear No. 1 QB option in free agency, despite his recent injury woes. He’s only 28, and if he can be surrounded by talent, perhaps he will put up some solid numbers.