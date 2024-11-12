“RIP Coach”: USC and LA Rams Fans Mourn John Robinson’s Passing at 89 Due to Pneumonia

It was a sad day for the USC football team and the Los Angeles Rams as veteran football coach John Robinson passed away at 89. A proud member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Robinson breathed his last in Baton Rouge after complications from pneumonia.

Robinson held a successful record in both the NFL and NCAA, something only a few coaches have achieved in the past.

During his nine-year stint with the Rams, he became their most successful coach, with a record of 75-68 before present head coach Sean McVay surpassed it with 80 wins this year. The legendary coach also had an impressive career with USC, achieving a record of 104-35-4.

Notably, Robinson kickstarted his career in 1960 as an assistant coach at Oregon and continued an impressive 50-year coaching career, with his last job being the defensive coordinator at San Marcos High School in 2010.

Due to his passion for football, Robinson went on to coach High School, even after achieving success in the NFL and college football.

Naturally, fans felt deeply pained by the loss and took to X to bid their goodbyes to the legendary coach:

RIP Coach. Thanks for all the great football memories. — LetThereBePeaceOnEarth (@PJsports60) November 12, 2024

This fan recalled meeting Robinson when he was the head coach of the Rams.

Damn!!! Met him once when he was head coach of the Rams – seemed like such a fun, optimistic guy…and obviously a great coach (especially of the running game) #FightOn✌️ #Rams — MileHighBroncos (@milehighbroncos) November 12, 2024

Another fan revisited watching the legend on TV in the 70s.

He was coach when I first watched the Trojans on tv in the mid 70’s🙏🏼rip — Rob Harr (@ha_r83) November 12, 2024

Fight On Forever, Coach. ❤️💛✌🏻🏈 — The Doctor Is In ✌🏻 (@SandiFitchHutt) November 12, 2024

Coach Robinson, one of the best! Prayers to the family — Raider Carl (@RaiderCarl1) November 12, 2024

Born on July 25, 1935, in Chicago, Robinson played as a tight end on Oregon’s 1958 Rose Bowl Championship team. As a head coach, he won the Pac-8/Pac-10 five times (1976, 1978–1979, 1993, 1995) and the Rose Bowl four times (1976, 1978, 1979, 1995).

His MW Coach of the Year award (2000) and induction into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame (2003) further indicate his significant success in the field.

A calm and friendly football coach, John Robinson will surely be missed by college football and NFL fans alike.

The news of his passing came during the Rams’ matchup against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Rams will look to offer a meaningful tribute to their former coach with a win.