Keegan-Michael Key Hilariously Offends Rams WR Davante Adams While Asking – What it Takes to Get a Veteran Like Him Off Guard?

Fanatics’ Fan Fest has proven to be nothing short of an absolute success so far. Whether it’s competitions between Tom Brady and Eli Manning, or a panel discussion with some of the greatest athletes today, every moment from the event is proving to go viral in some form or fashion.

The most recent moment came when the renowned Keegan-Michael Key, best known for his work on the classic sketch show, Key & Peele, interviewed three of the most premier wide receivers in the NFL: CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams.

After the comedian noted that Adams had “been in the league for a little bit longer,” Key asked Adams, “What would it take to get you off guard?” Suffice to say, the newest member of the Los Angeles Rams didn’t appreciate being reminded about his age.

“First of all, I didn’t like how you said I’ve been in the game for a little bit longer,” Adams joked. “I’m sorry, I meant to use the word ‘veteran,” Key explained. “Yeah, that’s a little bit better.”

At 32 years of age, Adams is currently preparing for his 12th season in the league, a fact that he seems to be painfully aware of. Nevertheless, his two-year, $44-million deal with the Rams should ensure that he’s around for at least a little bit longer.

Davante Adams explains the mental side of football

Thankfully, the rest of Adams’ interview proved to be rather productive. When asked to share as to whether or not the game has taken on a more cerebral element for him in his later years, Adams suggested that the mental aspect of football is severely underrated, especially by those who are watching at home.

“I think, in general, this game is a lot more mental than what people make it. That’s what has given me an advantage throughout most of my career, is understanding what you’re up against coverage-wise… You see it on TV and you think it’s just crazy, when we’ve created more opportunities just based off of understanding what we were up against.”

Adams’ answer is a testament to his growth as a player. Once the speed begins to fade and your athleticism can no longer be used as a crutch, it can be difficult to extend an NFL career.

At that point, route running and the ability to read coverages became the saving graces of NFL players. Simply put, fundamentals exist for a reason.

If there’s anything that the future could take away from Adams’ explanation, hopefully it’s the fact that being a student is just as important as being a practitioner. Considering that Adams is on pace to retire inside of the top 20 for most receiving yards by any receiver in NFL history, they’d be well advised to listen to him.