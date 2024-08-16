Rob Gronkowski Busts a Popular Theory About European Food After a Personal Experiment Spanning 16 Days

Apr 15, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Former New England Patriots tight end and honorary Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski poses for photos on the finish line of the 2024 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski was always known as an on-field beast who loved to feast. But turns out, even off the field, Gronk is a food connoisseur. The former Patriots tight end came back from a 16-day long vacation from Europe and he wasn’t convinced how others lose weight feasting on European cuisines.

Gronkowski during his chat with Ryen Russillo received a compliment that he was looking slimmer than usual. However, the NFL legend was surprised to hear that.

“I wanted to test that theory that everyone that goes over there and they lose weight and they eat all the food possible,” Gronk said excitedly. He then stated how he ate all sorts of cuisines which were whole food and organic. But that didn’t give him the same results.

“I just weighed myself last night, and I was 274 pounds—the heaviest I have ever been in my life,” Gronk revealed, laughing off the compliment. Although the host himself claimed that he lost weight after his trip to Europe, Gronk proved that European food could make one gain weight but also make them look amazing.

What stood out was how Gronk had just spent over two weeks indulging in European food, yet he looked flawless. Apparently, the secret to looking slim despite an increased diet was his consumption of organic, whole foods.

“I went on a Euro trip… I don’t believe in Whole Foods anymore because the foods over there are all Whole Foods—they’re all organic,” Gronk shared. “You don’t even have to say organic, it’s just food over there. It’s medicine over there.”

But instead of shedding pounds like many believe happens after a European food tour including the podcast host, Gronk saw his weight increase.

“I ate everything—10 slices of bread a day, breakfast, lunch, dinner, like 30 steaks, you name it… I was eating probably 600 calories of ice cream every night,” he said, reminiscing about the gelato that clearly didn’t hurt his appetite.

Gronk makes a point, as he used to weigh around 265lbs during his days in the NFL. Now despite being the heaviest he’s ever been, Gronk feels great and insists it’s all thanks to the high-quality European fare. The former tight end had more to share as his European diet astounded many.

Rob Gronkowski Might be the New European Delicacy Fan

The extra dose of food that added a few pounds to Rob Gronkowski, surprised many. So, did Gronk break the theory? Absolutely. Gronk brushed off the extra pounds as nothing more than proof that good food can still be healthy, even if it packs on the pounds. He concluded with a personal statement that summarized his tour:

“I didn’t get any stomach aches,” he said.

So, where did Gronk’s European adventure take him? He started off in Poland, where he visited three different military bases as part of a tour with Monster. He also added details of fluffy, whipped cream like mayo from Poland which was a new experience for him.

Gronk raved, recalling how he’d dip his burgers into the mayonnaise and go all out. And these weren’t just any burgers, according to Gronk, the gas station burgers in Poland were the best he’s ever had in his life.

Gronk couldn’t help but marvel at how people in Europe seem to stay slim despite indulging in foods like pizza and fries. It was pleasantly surprising for him that the different effects caused by the same food are different across countries. Safe to say, Gronkowski has found a new passion for food from across the pond.