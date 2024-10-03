Rob Gronkowski Confident That Bill Belichick Will Accept a Coaching Job From This Failing Franchise

This is the first NFL season since 1975 in which Bill Belichick has not coached a team. While he’s taken this year off to enjoy the media world as an analyst, Rob Gronkowski believes the former Patriots head coach wouldn’t say no if an unexpected opportunity from this AFC South team came knocking at his door.

Advertisement

During his latest conversation with Kay Adams, the former New England tight end speculated that the Jacksonville Jaguars might be a good option for Belichick’s return. The franchise had a rocky start this season and currently sits at 0-4, casting uncertainty over coach Doug Pederson’s future.

“I think Coach Belichick will pick up the phone if the Jacksonville Jaguars call and they will have a head coach vacancy. No doubt about that,” Gronkowski said.

Having played nine seasons under Belichick with the Patriots, Gronkowski argued that his former head coach “belongs in the coaching world” more than anywhere else. Gronkowski did praise Belichick’s debut in the media, but he thinks that Belichick is bound to end up on the sidelines by next year.

Gronk thinks Belichick would coach the Jacksonville Jaguars next season. That would make him the coach of Mac Jones again. : @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/26I92LxC1n — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 2, 2024

Tom Coughlin, former head coach of the Jaguars, comes from the same coaching tree as Belichick, as Gronkowski pointed out. Thus, the former tight end believes the franchise wouldn’t hesitate to value the “mentality” of old-school football coaches and would welcome Belichick’s “discipline” as well.

On top of this, Jacksonville fans are becoming increasingly impatient with Pederson for his loss of accountability. When asked about the consecutive losses, the coach placed the blame on the players, stating they had been the ones missing plays.

“As coaches, we can’t go out there and make the plays, right?,” said Pederson, as per the NFL’s official website. “And we’re not a very good football team.”

If Gronkowski’s predictions do come true, it’ll be great to see how the Jaguars will benefit from having the longest-serving NFL coach as their mentor.

Belichick in Jacksonville?

The Jaguars are in dire need of a makeover. They are one of four teams in the league that have yet to reach the Super Bowl since their inception. This season’s start has been particularly dismal, and if a win isn’t secured soon, a coaching change could be on the horizon.

Belichick’s entry might actually prove to be a game-changer for Jacksonville. Firstly, he has a good rapport with the owner, and it will be relatively easier for a coach to function under the hands-off ownership of Shahid Khan.

Secondly, while the Jaguars’ offense is decent with Trevor Lawrence as the franchise signal-caller, it’s the defense that needs a do-over. Here comes Belichick with his defensive-leaning coaching style that the franchise would greatly benefit from.

Jacksonville has also performed poorly in the recent drafts, and it goes without saying that the man who drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round would be a great help. Finally, as pointed out by Gronk, having worked under Coughlin, the Jaguars shouldn’t face great difficulty in fitting under the regime of Belichick.

Belichick’s return is one of the most speculated topics this year. Whether he would be replacing Nick Sirianni in the Eagles or Doug Pederson in the Jaguars, it will be amazing to see the coach back in his element.