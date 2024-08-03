Rob Gronkowski Feels Ben Affleck Had a Worse Night Than Tom Brady at the Roast

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski poses for photos with his girlfriend Camille Kostek during the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Ceremony for Tom Brady Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski recently faced the fake Gronk with a surprise on ‘Good Morning Football.’ Despite being quite the highlight itself, the conversation quickly shifted to the talk of the town in summer- Tom Brady’s epic roast. Almost everyone who knew Tom Brady in the league witnessed the legendary QB’s roast. And Gronk 2 was curious about the event too.

It was an absolute delight to watch each guest take the podium and roast Brady for everything they’ve heard and know of him. But fake Gronk decided to dig into the juiciest gossip of the event asking, “Who do you think had the worst time on stage that night, Tom or Ben Affleck?”

After attracting laughs from almost everyone in the frame, fake Gronk finally had an answer from the former tight end along with his reasons. The real Gronk responded,

“I would have to go with Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck just showed up, did his thing, and then ran out of there. I don’t think he enjoyed it.”

To make things worse, Affleck received lukewarm laughter and applause from the crowd. Ben Affleck’s bold statements didn’t win over the crowd, and it looked like his night was less about the fun and more about surviving the spotlight.

In contrast, Tom Brady took the jabs like a champ and set the stage on fire with some pretty hilarious jokes. Nevertheless, Gronk 2 had more juicy questions for the former tight end.

Gronk gives props to Coach Belichick

Gronkowski has always been a charmer and his takes are both hilarious and insightful. So, on the question of Bill Belichick and his rumored new relationship with the 24-year-old Jordan Hudson, Gronk had a signature answer.

In his discussion on GNF, Gronk was asked to weigh in on Belichick’s dating life, especially with the internet buzzing. Naturally, Gronk was happy to add his two cents.

“We don’t have to give any dating advice to Coach Belichick,” Gronkowski said with a laugh. “We need dating advice from Coach Belichick.”

Not to mention, Rob seemed genuinely impressed with Belichick’s moves, painting a picture of the coach as someone who’s successfully transitioned from the sidelines to living his best life. While fans might be used to a stoic Bill Belichick, it’s now safe to say that he is quite adept at the dating game, too.