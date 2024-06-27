Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why Tom Brady Roast Felt Better Than a Super Bowl Game

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the quarterback-tight end duo, known for their success in the NFL, achieved great heights together over many years, clinching four Super Bowl victories. However, Gronkowski has now disclosed that participating in “The Roast of All Time” and poking fun at Tom was surprisingly more gratifying than winning a Super Bowl.

During an appearance on the “Games With Names” podcast, Gronk expressed that the roast was a special moment in his life. He went on to compare it to playing in the Super Bowls but highlighted its distinctiveness. Although the event lasted three hours and was filled with excitement similar to a Super Bowl game, the absence of hits during the roast made it particularly enjoyable for Gronk.

“It was one of the best nights of my life. I’ve been telling a couple of people that it might be better than the Super Bowls. Why is it better than the Super Bowls? Because it was three hours just like a Super Bowl game, and we didn’t get hit for those three hours. It was just as exciting,” shared Gronk.

In response to host, Julian Edelman’s query, about any hits taken during the roast session, Gronk humorously acknowledged that they did endure hits – albeit ones – through banter and sharp remarks instead of physical tackles.

Aside from recalling his jabs at Tom Brady during “The Roast of All Time ” Rob also shared insights into crafting jokes for this special occasion dedicated to his former teammate.

Rob Gronkowski’s Process For Crafting Jokes For “The Roast Of Tom Brady”

On the podcast, Rob Gronkowski shared how he enlisted the help of his friend Nate Dog to brainstorm jokes.

“I actually have a friend named Nate Dog. I was like, ‘These are the people that are going to be at the roast.’ I told him, ‘Whenever you’re feeling it, whenever you have some time off, just throw me some jokes,'” recalled Gronk.

Gronkowski also collaborated with roast writers, including comedians like Jeffrey Ross, who sought personal anecdotes from him to incorporate into the jokes.

After reviewing and adjusting the jokes provided by Nate and the writers, Gronk combined them with some of his creations for a total of fifteen jokes. He dedicated time to practicing and perfecting his delivery in preparation for the event, where a final script was presented by the writers, grouping all jokes by participants such as Julian and Tom.

Overall, Gronk was thrilled, with the script, appreciating its organization and readiness for the roast event.