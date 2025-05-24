“You Don’t Want to Try to Eat Like a Tom Brady Meal”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Patriots’ Postgame Dinners with Chicken Tenders

Whether it’s beers, wings, or football games, Rob Gronkowski has been known for his ability to put them away. At 6-foot-6″ and 266 pounds, it takes a lot of food and carbohydrates to keep the former tight end going.

Advertisement

Thankfully, his former quarterback, Tom Brady, never required him to adopt his renowned TB12 method. During the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer took the time to reflect on some of the best spreads and meals that he enjoyed throughout his time with the Patriots.

After receiving a fan question about his favorite post-game meal, Gronkowski couldn’t help but remember the hospitality spreads that the team would provide for its players.

“After the game, you can bring your family and friends in, inside the tunnel, to meet ’em after the game, just to see your family and friends. And they would have this huge spread, the New England Patriots would provide. There’d be burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders with BBQ sauce, ranch, honey mustard, whatever sauce you wanted with those chicken tenders. Tons of drinks lined up.”

While the menu certainly sounds like an offensive lineman’s dream, it’s unlikely that Brady was taking advantage of it. With avocado ice cream and in-season vegetables being staples of the TB12 diet, it’s more rare for Brady to eat a cheeseburger than it is for him to throw an interception.

Given the amount of physical and emotional turmoil that one endures throughout a 60-minute football game, comfort foods are much better than a healthy meal or a green salad anyway, according to Gronk that is.

“You don’t want to try to eat like a Tom Brady meal after a football game. It’s hard to put down. All the emotions, the hits, you wanna put down a cheeseburger with ketchup and mayonnaise. But, my favorite thing to do was take those chicken tenders and just dunk ’em in as much BBQ sauce as you possibly could… That was my favorite go-to meal after a game, it was those chicken tenders.”

His former teammate and Super Bowl LIII MVP, Julian Edelman, was willing to verify his love for the Patriots’ chicken tenders. In noting that Gronk would routinely bring no less than “four boxes” worth of chicken tenders back to his home after every game, the 11-year veteran claimed that the tight end was never shy when it came to taking food.

“You would go to his house after the game and there would be a spread of what we had a spread of at the post game.”

Seeing as their podcast is now officially sponsored by Coors Light, here’s to hoping that the two of them continue to fill up on protein and breads before diving into the most recent batch of goods that the brewer shipped to them. Given their reputation for chowing and partying, that likely won’t be a problem.