“You Saw Tom Brady Go Through These Things”: NFL Insider Sheds Light on Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Toughest Stretch’ in the AFC West

For the better part of the last eight years, the AFC West has found itself attempting to win the arms race that was started by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s taken the field a bit of time to catch up to them, some analysts are starting to predict that 2025 will finally be the year in which the Chiefs relinquish their divisional crown.

With the Los Angeles Chargers continuing to add to their offense and the Las Vegas Raiders completely revamping their system, NFL Insider James Palmer is predicting that Kansas City is destined to fall just short of winning 10 consecutive division championships.

Much like the championship drought that Tom Brady and the New England Patriots experienced in the midst of their dynasty run, Bleacher Report’s senior reporter suggested to Kay Adams that the Chiefs are due for a Super Bowl slump. For better or worse, change is on the way in Kansas City.

“I think this may be their toughest stretch of his career. You saw Brady go through these things throughout his career. Some people shy away from those comparisons, I don’t. They can change their game to make sure the team wins… We’ve already seen Patrick kind of change as things have gone on… I think we’ve seen him adjust, and he’s going to get an opportunity to adjust again, because I think he knows that the division is much different.”

While he’s certainly cognoscent of the challenges that lie ahead, Mahomes maintains his same level of confidence heading into the 2025 regular season. Despite the fact that several key players are now a year older and worse for wear than before, the league’s premier passer insists that this upcoming season is as good an opportunity as ever.

In his first media day following the team’s 40-22 loss at Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes explained what the mindset of Chiefs will be heading into this year.

“The offense has a chance to be really good. It’s just about keeping building. I’m excited to have these guys again just because we’ve had a lot of turnover in the receiving room and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try and build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past.”

Having noted that there were some positives to take away from the late connections that he made to Xavier Worthy in the waning moments of their championship loss, the 29-year-old gunslinger suggests that he’s as optimistic as ever about their chances to improve their offensive metrics.

Now, motivated by one of the more embarrassing losses in Super Bowl history, Mahomes and co. will likely be just as dangerous as ever. Given their propensity to defy the odds at every turn, fans would be well advised to avoid writing them off just yet.