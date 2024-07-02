Russell Wilson Gives a Huge Shoutout to Mr. Beast for Changing Lives of 100 Jamaican Families

The phenomenon of Mr. Beast is truly an unprecedented one. He has been philanthropic beyond measure. And his most recent act of kindness has caught the eye of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Russell Wilson.

In his most recent video, Mr. Beast has gone on to build 100 houses for families in Jamaica, Columbia, and Ecuador so that they could live well despite their previous living conditions. With this recent video going viral on YouTube and Instagram, the QB applauded him and shared his post on his story.

As the industry leading Youtuber took to IG to share his post about the philanthropic video, he gained the attention of the football world. Wilson went on to story the post with a caption that said, “This is amazing!” And that’s not all. Moreover, it makes complete sense that Mr. Beast’s work is getting lauded the way it is. Even Tom Brady, who has been a part of his videos in the past was impressed by the multi-millionaire YouTuber’s charitable antics. Brady wrote on his story,

Mr. Beast went to several different places in Jamaica and the neighboring islands. There were a lot of families that were living in small, almost uninhabitable houses in risky situations. However, Mr. Beast made it his mission to find 100 families that were in dire need of housing.

He was able to ensure that these families got working homes with electricity and running water, along with proper appliances and furniture. Every part of the video showcased a family instantly getting better living conditions as well as a better lifestyle for free. Once again, Mr. Beast has gone on to prove to his audience that if someone has money and the will to do well, they can change the world. And this isn’t the first time his deeds have caught people’s eyes.

Mr. Beast’s great feat of bringing water

Mr. Beast has been great at giving back to the underprivileged and those in need. In fact, his efforts have been to the extent that they don’t just help people. His efforts towards helping people have also helped in building community and bringing people together in a great way. One of his older contributions to his videos was when he went on to build well in Africa.

He took to different locations and built about 100 wells for people. Moreover, this effort of his was able to bring water to drought-stricken areas that don’t have infrastructure. His efforts in digging wells have not only made it easier for families to access water but also helped schools and children gain access to safer, potable water.

A lot of his naysayers have accused Mr.Beast of being philanthropic just for clout and fame. In fact, there have been attempts to cancel the YouTuber for his acts of kindness, citing the reason that he is capitalizing on the needy and the poor.

However, Mr. Beast’s feats have become more and more spectacular as time has gone by. While he continues to get attention for his brilliant feats, he has promised that he will continue turning up the notch of his videos. It only remains to be seen what kind of legacy Mr. Beast will leave behind when he finally finishes making videos.