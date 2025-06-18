Giants Fans Left Spellbound by Newfound Friendship Between QBs Tommy DeVito and Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants’ quarterback room is expected to be one of the most competitive in the league, with four players battling for the starting job. Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito are all in the mix. But while the competition is fierce on the field, it turns out Dart and DeVito have been building quite the friendship off of it.

It’s not all that surprising that the two younger quarterbacks on the roster — ages 22 and 26 — have struck up a friendship. Being from the same generation definitely helps. What is surprising, though, is how they’ve been bonding: by watching reality TV together.

Dart and DeVito (which sounds like a sitcom in and of itself) have apparently been tuning in to the romance series Love Island to unwind.

Love Island is a show that many men might not be too proud to admit they watch. But it’s a guilty pleasure for many. After all, what’s better than watching attractive singles mingle, stir up drama, and do it all against a gorgeous backdrop?

Heartwarming: Giants QB Tommy DeVito says he and rookie QB Jaxson Dart have been watching Love Island together. They share a special connection ❤️ (via @MadelynBurke) pic.twitter.com/vn28uOY2H0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 18, 2025

When the fans got around to the post, though, they couldn’t believe what they were reading. “Bro what,” wrote a user, pairing it with a confused Jeff Bridges GIF from The Big Lebowski.

Other fans took the time to try to rationalize what it means that the Giants’ first-round pick watches the show.

“First round pick on a guy who watches love island,” one fan quipped. His comment accompanied a heartbreak emoji.

“Tommy DeVito is better than Dart,” another argued.

Whatever Dart’s skill level, we can assure you, fans, that his viewing preferences won’t affect his play on the field. Although it might occasionally be in the back of his mind — like wondering who’s about to be voted off the island.

Jokes aside, it’s cool to see two teammates bond over the show. Even if it isn’t a “manly” activity like most would envision NFL players doing, coaches love to see their teammates forming connections and doing things they like together. So, props to Dart and DeVito for putting social norms aside and indulging in their guilty pleasures together.